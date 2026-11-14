Lubbock’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in construction and data centers. If you’ve got project or people management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Intelletec (fast-growing hyperscale data center operator)

Intelletec (fast-growing hyperscale data center operator) Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $202K–$232K base + six-figure equity grant

Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k), relocation assistance

Own all projects at a live data center campus—retrofits, upgrades, expansions, and more. You’ll be the single point of accountability for scope, schedule, budget, and vendors in a mission-critical, AI-focused environment.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement & savings, PTO, disability, educational assistance, wellness programs, family planning benefits, employee discounts, pet insurance, volunteer time off

Lead commercial construction projects on the National Mission Critical team, handling budgets, schedules, QA/QC, and commissioning. Ideal if you have 4+ years in commercial construction and want exposure to complex data center/MEP work.

Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for a commercial GC)

(recruiting for a commercial GC) Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$130,000 + bonuses + truck or allowance

Benefits: Long-term growth, relocation assistance available

Run commercial construction projects like the “CEO” of your jobs—from contract to closeout, including budgeting, scheduling, materials, and QC. Good fit if you have 5+ years in commercial construction and want a clear path into senior leadership.

Employer: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Note: Open only to current Texas Tech University System employees

Coordinate and supervise a finance-related section with institutional oversight duties. You’ll monitor program staff and operations, working under general supervision with results-based evaluation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Lubbock leadership roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.