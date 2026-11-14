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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lubbock Right Now
Lubbock neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need appliances or home pieces, these local freebies might be a good fit.
Kenmore Dryer
Item: Kenmore dryer
Condition: Not specified
Location: Remington Park, Lubbock, TX
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Listing is for a Kenmore dryer. Details are limited, so be sure to ask the poster about age, working condition, and pickup instructions.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Two Curling Wands
Item: Two curling wands / curling irons
Condition: Both work, per poster
Location: Remington Park, Lubbock, TX
Category: Appliances / personal care
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is giving away two curling wands. They note that both work. Marked as MPU (meet/pick up), so you’ll need to arrange a pickup spot and time with the owner.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Exterior Door with Hinges
Item: White exterior door with hinges
Condition: Used, good condition (per poster)
Location: West of Northridge, Lubbock, TX
Category: Home decor and accessories / building materials
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a used white exterior door with hinges included, described as in good condition. The post also mentions two large sliding doors with frame available as well, so check the listing or message the poster if you’re interested in those too.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lubbock tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon to arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.