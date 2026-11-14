Lubbock neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need appliances or home pieces, these local freebies might be a good fit.

Item: Kenmore dryer

Condition: Not specified

Location: Remington Park, Lubbock, TX

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Listing is for a Kenmore dryer. Details are limited, so be sure to ask the poster about age, working condition, and pickup instructions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two curling wands / curling irons

Condition: Both work, per poster

Location: Remington Park, Lubbock, TX

Category: Appliances / personal care

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is giving away two curling wands. They note that both work. Marked as MPU (meet/pick up), so you’ll need to arrange a pickup spot and time with the owner.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White exterior door with hinges

Condition: Used, good condition (per poster)

Location: West of Northridge, Lubbock, TX

Category: Home decor and accessories / building materials

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a used white exterior door with hinges included, described as in good condition. The post also mentions two large sliding doors with frame available as well, so check the listing or message the poster if you’re interested in those too.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lubbock tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon to arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.