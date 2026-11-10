🏥 Lubbock Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Leadership Roles

Lubbock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big health systems. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: South Plains Community Action Association

South Plains Community Action Association Location: Lubbock, TX (79416)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an LVN supporting Head Start children and families, reviewing medical and dental exams and advising staff on health issues. This role is great if you like independent work, regional travel, and flexible hours while still keeping a weekday 8–5 base schedule.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC / Albertsons Companies

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a community pharmacy where you manage operations, coach the team, and provide direct patient care and immunizations. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist ready for leadership, with perks like competitive pay, flexible schedules, and health/retirement benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC)

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Compensation commensurate with experience (per TTUHSC pay plan)

Supervise a centralized ambulatory coding team for Texas Tech Physician clinics, handling outpatient and clinic-based services. Ideal if you have 5+ years coding experience, want to both code and lead, and like strong benefits such as no-cost individual health insurance for full-time team members, PTO, and retirement plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.