🚚 Lubbock Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Lubbock has some solid hands-on logistics roles right now, especially if you like warehouse work and staying active on the job.

Here are several full-time supply chain and logistics openings worth a look:

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thurs, 5:30 PM–4:00 AM (4-day week)

Pay: $19.50/hr + $2.00/hr shift premium (range: $19.50–$23.00/hr)

Operate sit-down, stand-up, and cherry-picker forklifts to pick orders, update inventory, and load trucks in a busy warehouse. This role offers a steady night schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more), and extra pay for 2nd shift.

Employer: South Plains Food Bank

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 8:00–5:30, Fri 8:00–12:00

Pay: Not listed

Help get food boxes to local families by loading boxes, checking vouchers, and keeping the dock area safe and clean. This is a people-focused warehouse role with a community mission, plus health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: Dal-Tile

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Split your day between customer service and warehouse work: helping walk-in customers, processing orders and payments, and using a forklift/crane to move tile and materials. Good fit if you like staying active, talking with customers, and learning both office and warehouse skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.