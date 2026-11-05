📣 Multiple Lubbock Sales & Marketing Roles, Some Up to $175K

Lubbock’s sales scene is busy right now—tech, healthcare, telecom, and ag are all hiring. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of field, office, and hybrid roles here.

Employer: FUNDVIEW

Location: Lubbock, TX (cloud software for local governments)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a presales role where you run tailored software demos for small-city governments. Great fit if you enjoy explaining tech in plain English, partnering with Account Executives, and shaping how a growing SaaS product is sold.

Employer: FUNDVIEW

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-first outbound role building FUNDVIEW’s sales pipeline with small towns and cities. Expect high call volume, close coaching, and a clear path to grow your sales career if you like hustle, feedback, and competition.

Employer: Hologic

Location: Lubbock, TX (field territory, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base + commission; top performers may earn up to ~$175K/year

High-impact medical sales role selling breast health capital equipment, consumables, and service. You’ll work closely with surgeons and breast centers, support cases in the OR, train staff, and grow a complex territory with significant travel.

Employer: JG Fortitude, Inc.

Location: Lubbock, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $3,800–$5,200 per month (approx. $45K–$62K/year)

Entry-level friendly role selling AT&T Fiber and 5G services to local businesses and customers. Good option if you want to build sales and communication skills, work face-to-face, and grow into business development or leadership.

Employer: Plains Cotton Cooperative Association (PCCA)

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time (sales department)

Salary: Not listed

Support cotton sales around the world—tracking inventory, helping price and sell cotton, managing contracts, and working with growers and buyers. Great if you’re detail-oriented, love spreadsheets, and want a role that blends sales support, ag, and some travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.