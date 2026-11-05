🚔 Lubbock Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lubbock has some solid options right now if you like fast-paced work and keeping people safe. Here are a few public safety roles hiring in and around Lubbock, TX.

Employer: GardaWorld Federal Services

GardaWorld Federal Services Location: Based in Lubbock, TX (routes across Texas, sometimes NM/OK)

Based in (routes across Texas, sometimes NM/OK) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $30/hour (base + health & welfare)

Provide armed, secure transport for people in custody between law enforcement, federal offices, and detention centers. Good fit if you have Texas Level III (or II and willing to upgrade), at least 1 year in security/military/law enforcement, and want steady, structured work with clear procedures.

Employer: QUIKRETE Heavy Construction Materials

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, but standard for this role)

Likely (not stated, but standard for this role) Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Keep trucks and drivers moving by scheduling deliveries, handling calls, and solving problems on the fly. Comes with overtime opportunities and benefits (medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k)), great if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and have 3+ years customer service and some dispatch or scheduling experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour

Armed security role at a retail/grocery location, mixing vehicle and foot patrols with a strong customer service focus. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, Texas Level III Armed Certification, and 3+ years law enforcement/corrections/military (or 5+ years armed security). Includes paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts if you want more hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles in Lubbock tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.