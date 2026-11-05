🏭 Lubbock Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $17–$24/hr Openings

Lubbock’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for hands-on workers. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Lubbock, TX

Salary: $17.50–$21.00/hr

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thurs, 5:00 AM–3:30 PM

Work for a global manufacturer assembling comfort units from blueprints and instructions. This role offers steady four-day weeks, strong benefits (401(k) with match, pension, medical, dental, vision), and lots of on-the-job training.

Employer: Kelly (staffing for a local manufacturer)

(staffing for a local manufacturer) Location: Lubbock, TX

Salary: $18.00–$24.00/hr DOE

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thurs 6:00 AM–6:00 PM, Fri 6:00 AM–5:00 PM

Run CNC laser cutting equipment and other fabrication machines to make precision parts. Great fit if you’re mechanically minded—CNC experience helps, but they’re willing to train and offer room to grow your skills.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Lubbock, TX

Salary: $20.00/hr

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 4:00 AM start time

Operate standup forklifts in a large distribution center, moving product to the right slots and keeping the warehouse flowing. You’ll get strong benefits after 60–90 days, plus vacation, sick time, and a 401(k) profit-sharing plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train if you show up ready to learn and work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.