🍽️ Lubbock Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lubbock’s food scene is busy right now, from coffee shops to senior living and movie theaters. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly faces, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: United Supermarkets (Starbucks kiosk)

United Supermarkets (Starbucks kiosk) Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Make espresso drinks, teas, and more while keeping the bar clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy chatting with customers, staying busy on your feet, and want flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health benefits if eligible.

Employer: The Funky Door Bistro

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$16.00 per hour, based on experience

High-volume, fun wine-bistro kitchen looking for hard-working line cooks who love busy nights. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and referral program; you can apply online or walk in at 6801 Milwaukee.

Employer: Crumbl Cookies Franchises

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time (15–40 hours/week)

(15–40 hours/week) Pay: About $10.00–$12.00 per hour (base plus tips; raise possible after 30 days)

Mix, bake, and decorate cookies while helping customers at a busy cookie shop. Expect early mornings or late nights, a hot, fast-paced kitchen, and perks like an employee discount and flexible schedule (food handler permit required).

Employer: Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook meals and special diets for residents in a healthcare setting, following recipes and safety rules. Good for someone who wants steady hours, a team environment, and the chance to support seniors’ health through food.

Employer: Flix Brewhouse

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Not listed (front-of-house hourly role)

Not listed (front-of-house hourly role) Pay: $13–$15 per hour, plus benefits

Prepare popcorn, fountain drinks, candy, and quick-service items that go out with movie orders. Comes with health insurance, pet insurance, PTO accrual, 401(k) with match, free movies, free shift beer/root beer, and discounted meals.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time and Part-time (benefits vary by status)

(benefits vary by status) Pay: Base pay depends on experience (range not listed)

Serve meals to senior residents, help reset and bus tables, and support the dining team—no late nights. Brookdale offers a full suite of health, retirement, PTO (for full-time), employee discounts, tuition help, and early access to earned wages for eligible roles.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay; same-day pay access available

Cook classic comfort food in a busy, team-focused kitchen—no experience needed, training is provided. Perks include day-one health insurance eligibility (even part-time), vacation time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.