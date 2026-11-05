🎓 Lubbock Education Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Lubbock schools and learning centers are busy and hiring. If you enjoy working with kids or teens, there are several ways to get into (or grow in) education here.

Employer: Harmony Public Schools – Harmony Science Academy, Lubbock (PK–8)

Harmony Public Schools – Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by experience, certification, and location (see Harmony salary schedules)

Teach ELA/Reading in a college‑focused charter setting that values rigorous instruction, home visits, mentoring, and clubs. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, enjoy building relationships with families, and like using tech and data to help students grow.

Employer: Learning Tree Children's Academy

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$12.00 per hour

Support a lead teacher in a fun early‑childhood classroom, helping with lessons, play, meals, and routines. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma/GED, like working with little kids, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Tiny Tots U Learning Academy – SouthHaven

Tiny Tots U Learning Academy – Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Schedule discussed in interview

Schedule discussed in interview Pay: $10.50–$13.00 per hour, based on education and experience

Move between classrooms (ages 6 weeks–5 years, sometimes up to 12) to keep the day running smoothly and support the Frog Street curriculum. Good for someone dependable and flexible; no experience required, and there’s room to grow if you’re working on a CDA or early childhood courses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.