💰 Lubbock Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $80K

Lubbock’s finance scene is busy right now, from public accounting firms to local banks. If you’re numbers-minded and detail-focused, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Parkhill

Parkhill Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time (hourly, paid bi-weekly)

(hourly, paid bi-weekly) Salary: Not listed

Handle full-cycle accounts payable for a large architecture/engineering firm, working with vendor invoices, project cost coding, and lien waivers. Good fit if you like high-volume detail work and want hybrid/flexible schedules, generous PTO, 401(k) contribution, health plans, and training/education support.

Employer: Prosperity Bank

Location: Lubbock, TX (Ave. Q)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, ~40 hrs/week)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, ~40 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Support debit card, internet banking, and ACH operations, with a focus on fraud mitigation, disputes, and daily balancing. Great for someone organized with strong computer skills who wants steady bank hours in a typical office setting.

Employer: MVEA, LLP

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year

Public accounting role handling tax returns, compiled financial statements, and client consulting for a long-standing West Texas firm. Ideal if you have 2–5 years of public accounting experience, CPA or CPA-eligible, and want paid overtime, 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) match, 100% employer-paid health insurance (employee), and half-day Fridays outside tax season.

Employer: Prosperity Bank

Location: Lubbock, TX (Ave. Q)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, ~40 hrs/week)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, ~40 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial banking relationships, guide staff on complex deposit products, and step in for the Banking Center Manager when needed. Best for someone with 5+ years banking center management and commercial/retail experience who enjoys problem-solving and working with business clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lubbock employers often grow roles around strong people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.