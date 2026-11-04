🚌 Lubbock Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Lubbock’s on-the-move jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like being on the road or in the air. Here are a few solid transportation openings worth a look.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time (1st shift, day)

(1st shift, day) Salary: Potential to make up to $100,000/year

Regional CDL-A role with a long-time national distributor. Day-one medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, 401(k) with profit sharing, and more, plus routes that get you home more often.

Employer: WTX Superior Delivery LLC

Location: Lubbock, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $175 – $260 per day

Hands-on delivery role moving and installing appliances, often with a 26 ft box truck. Good fit if you like physical work, using tools, and giving friendly in-home customer service.

Employer: Global Medical Response

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time (7 days on / 7 days off)

(7 days on / 7 days off) Salary: $113,820.92 – $125,203.02/year

Bonuses/Perks: $15,000 sign-on bonus, $40,000 retention bonus, up to $3,000 relocation, company-paid crew housing

Air medical transport role flying a King Air 200 with a medical team where every flight matters. Strong pay, big bonus potential, and a steady 7-on/7-off schedule for experienced multi-engine pilots.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.