Slew of upsets shakes up Lubbock-area high school football power rankings entering Week 10

Here are the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 10 of the high school football season. Teams are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis.

1. Seminole (8-0, 2-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 64-6 vs. Snyder

This week: at Midland Greenwood (7-1, 2-0)

Seminole's defense allowed its fewest points on the season.

2. Frenship (7-1, 3-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 56-7 vs. Odessa High

This week: at Odessa Permian (7-1, 2-1)

The Tigers defense matched the dominance of their offense Friday.

3. Post (8-0, 3-0)

Last week: No. 5; W, 42-34 at New Home

This week: vs. Floydada (2-6, 0-3)

The Antelopes gutted out a road win to remain perfect.

4. Shallowater (6-2, 1-0)

Last week: No. 6; W, 21-20 vs. Bushland

This week: at Amarillo River Road (4-4, 0-1)

The Mustangs picked up their biggest win of the season.

5. Lubbock-Cooper (7-2, 4-1)

Last week: No. 3; L, 44-43 Wichita Falls Memorial

This week: at Abilene Wylie (6-1, 4-0)

The Pirates snapped a four-game winning streak but can make up for it in their district finale.

6. Lubbock Christian (7-1, 2-0)

Last week: No. 7; W, 52-45 at Colleyville Covenant Christian

This week: vs. Arlington Pantego Christian (6-1, 1-1)

The Eagles won in dramatic fashion to move closer to a district title.

7. Idalou (6-2, 2-0)

Last week: No. 9; W, 58-22 at Littlefield

This week: vs. Slaton (6-2, 1-1)

The Wildcats scored their second-most points of the year.

8. Ropes (7-1, 2-1)

Last week: No. 4; L, 28-21 at Sundown

This week: at Seagraves (5-3, 2-1)

The Eagles lost a stunner to surprise district frontrunner Sundown.

9. Abernathy (6-2, 3-0)

Last week: No. 10; W, 67-0 vs. Floydada

This week: at Olton (5-3, 2-1)

The Antelopes posted their sixth consecutive victory.

10. Hale Center (7-1, 3-0)

Last week: NR; W, 50-29 vs. Sudan

This week: vs. Lockney (5-3, 2-1)

The Owls have won seven in a row since a season-opening loss to Ropes.

Dropped out: No. 8 Muleshoe (6-3, 2-1; L, 48-6 at Slaton)

SIX-MAN RANKINGS

1. Jayton (9-0, 3-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 52-0 vs. Lueders-Avoca

This week: at Aspermont (5-3, 2-0)

The Jaybirds are one win away from a perfect regular season.

2. Whiteface (8-0, 2-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 64-12 at Meadow

This week: vs. O'Donnell (2-6, 1-1)

The Antelopes look to be on a collision course with Borden County to close the regular season.

3. Whitharral (6-2, 2-0)

Last week: No. 3; Open

This week: vs. Anton (4-4, 1-1)

The Panthers can wrap up an outright district title this week.

4. Spur (8-0, 2-0)

Last week: No. 4; W, 66-18 vs. Petersburg

This week: at Turkey Valley (3-5, 2-0)

The Bulldogs continue to impress.

5. Paducah (5-2, 2-0)

Last week: No. 5; W, 58-0 at Patton Springs

This week: vs. Motley County (8-0, 2-0)

The district championship will be decided this week.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Slew of upsets shakes up Lubbock-area high school football power rankings entering Week 10