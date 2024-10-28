Slew of upsets shakes up Lubbock-area high school football power rankings entering Week 10

Here are the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 10 of the high school football season. Teams are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis.
1. Seminole (8-0, 2-0)
Last week: No. 1; W, 64-6 vs. Snyder
This week: at Midland Greenwood (7-1, 2-0)
Seminole's defense allowed its fewest points on the season.
2. Frenship (7-1, 3-0)
Last week: No. 2; W, 56-7 vs. Odessa High
This week: at Odessa Permian (7-1, 2-1)
The Tigers defense matched the dominance of their offense Friday.
3. Post (8-0, 3-0)
Last week: No. 5; W, 42-34 at New Home
This week: vs. Floydada (2-6, 0-3)
The Antelopes gutted out a road win to remain perfect.
4. Shallowater (6-2, 1-0)
Last week: No. 6; W, 21-20 vs. Bushland
This week: at Amarillo River Road (4-4, 0-1)
The Mustangs picked up their biggest win of the season.
5. Lubbock-Cooper (7-2, 4-1)
Last week: No. 3; L, 44-43 Wichita Falls Memorial
This week: at Abilene Wylie (6-1, 4-0)
The Pirates snapped a four-game winning streak but can make up for it in their district finale.
6. Lubbock Christian (7-1, 2-0)
Last week: No. 7; W, 52-45 at Colleyville Covenant Christian
This week: vs. Arlington Pantego Christian (6-1, 1-1)
The Eagles won in dramatic fashion to move closer to a district title.
7. Idalou (6-2, 2-0)
Last week: No. 9; W, 58-22 at Littlefield
This week: vs. Slaton (6-2, 1-1)
The Wildcats scored their second-most points of the year.
8. Ropes (7-1, 2-1)
Last week: No. 4; L, 28-21 at Sundown
This week: at Seagraves (5-3, 2-1)
The Eagles lost a stunner to surprise district frontrunner Sundown.
9. Abernathy (6-2, 3-0)
Last week: No. 10; W, 67-0 vs. Floydada
This week: at Olton (5-3, 2-1)
The Antelopes posted their sixth consecutive victory.
10. Hale Center (7-1, 3-0)
Last week: NR; W, 50-29 vs. Sudan
This week: vs. Lockney (5-3, 2-1)
The Owls have won seven in a row since a season-opening loss to Ropes.
Dropped out: No. 8 Muleshoe (6-3, 2-1; L, 48-6 at Slaton)
SIX-MAN RANKINGS
1. Jayton (9-0, 3-0)
Last week: No. 1; W, 52-0 vs. Lueders-Avoca
This week: at Aspermont (5-3, 2-0)
The Jaybirds are one win away from a perfect regular season.
2. Whiteface (8-0, 2-0)
Last week: No. 2; W, 64-12 at Meadow
This week: vs. O'Donnell (2-6, 1-1)
The Antelopes look to be on a collision course with Borden County to close the regular season.
3. Whitharral (6-2, 2-0)
Last week: No. 3; Open
This week: vs. Anton (4-4, 1-1)
The Panthers can wrap up an outright district title this week.
4. Spur (8-0, 2-0)
Last week: No. 4; W, 66-18 vs. Petersburg
This week: at Turkey Valley (3-5, 2-0)
The Bulldogs continue to impress.
5. Paducah (5-2, 2-0)
Last week: No. 5; W, 58-0 at Patton Springs
This week: vs. Motley County (8-0, 2-0)
The district championship will be decided this week.
