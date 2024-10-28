Open in App
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Slew of upsets shakes up Lubbock-area high school football power rankings entering Week 10

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6kph_0wP85fHw00

    Here are the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 10 of the high school football season. Teams are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis.

    1. Seminole (8-0, 2-0)

    Last week: No. 1; W, 64-6 vs. Snyder

    This week: at Midland Greenwood (7-1, 2-0)

    Seminole's defense allowed its fewest points on the season.

    2. Frenship (7-1, 3-0)

    Last week: No. 2; W, 56-7 vs. Odessa High

    This week: at Odessa Permian (7-1, 2-1)

    The Tigers defense matched the dominance of their offense Friday.

    3. Post (8-0, 3-0)

    Last week: No. 5; W, 42-34 at New Home

    This week: vs. Floydada (2-6, 0-3)

    The Antelopes gutted out a road win to remain perfect.

    4. Shallowater (6-2, 1-0)

    Last week: No. 6; W, 21-20 vs. Bushland

    This week: at Amarillo River Road (4-4, 0-1)

    The Mustangs picked up their biggest win of the season.

    5. Lubbock-Cooper (7-2, 4-1)

    Last week: No. 3; L, 44-43 Wichita Falls Memorial

    This week: at Abilene Wylie (6-1, 4-0)

    The Pirates snapped a four-game winning streak but can make up for it in their district finale.

    6. Lubbock Christian (7-1, 2-0)

    Last week: No. 7; W, 52-45 at Colleyville Covenant Christian

    This week: vs. Arlington Pantego Christian (6-1, 1-1)

    The Eagles won in dramatic fashion to move closer to a district title.

    7. Idalou (6-2, 2-0)

    Last week: No. 9; W, 58-22 at Littlefield

    This week: vs. Slaton (6-2, 1-1)

    The Wildcats scored their second-most points of the year.

    8. Ropes (7-1, 2-1)

    Last week: No. 4; L, 28-21 at Sundown

    This week: at Seagraves (5-3, 2-1)

    The Eagles lost a stunner to surprise district frontrunner Sundown.

    9. Abernathy (6-2, 3-0)

    Last week: No. 10; W, 67-0 vs. Floydada

    This week: at Olton (5-3, 2-1)

    The Antelopes posted their sixth consecutive victory.

    10. Hale Center (7-1, 3-0)

    Last week: NR; W, 50-29 vs. Sudan

    This week: vs. Lockney (5-3, 2-1)

    The Owls have won seven in a row since a season-opening loss to Ropes.

    Dropped out: No. 8 Muleshoe (6-3, 2-1; L, 48-6 at Slaton)

    SIX-MAN RANKINGS

    1. Jayton (9-0, 3-0)

    Last week: No. 1; W, 52-0 vs. Lueders-Avoca

    This week: at Aspermont (5-3, 2-0)

    The Jaybirds are one win away from a perfect regular season.

    2. Whiteface (8-0, 2-0)

    Last week: No. 2; W, 64-12 at Meadow

    This week: vs. O'Donnell (2-6, 1-1)

    The Antelopes look to be on a collision course with Borden County to close the regular season.

    3. Whitharral (6-2, 2-0)

    Last week: No. 3; Open

    This week: vs. Anton (4-4, 1-1)

    The Panthers can wrap up an outright district title this week.

    4. Spur (8-0, 2-0)

    Last week: No. 4; W, 66-18 vs. Petersburg

    This week: at Turkey Valley (3-5, 2-0)

    The Bulldogs continue to impress.

    5. Paducah (5-2, 2-0)

    Last week: No. 5; W, 58-0 at Patton Springs

    This week: vs. Motley County (8-0, 2-0)

    The district championship will be decided this week.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Slew of upsets shakes up Lubbock-area high school football power rankings entering Week 10

