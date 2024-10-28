Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8WOy_0wP85Dli00

    Cross country runners and football players are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.

    The A-J accepts nominations each week until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced the first Friday of the following month.

    HOW TO NOMINATE

    ► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

    ► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.

    Here are this week's nominees.

    Female nominees

    Kate Hesse, So., Brownfield — Placed third in the Region I-3A cross county meet in a 2-mile time of 12:14.30.

    Bella Jaime, Sr., Farwell — Won the Region I-2A cross country championship in a 2-time time of 12:07.60.

    Sydney Smothers, Sr., Monterey — Placed ninth in the Region I-5A cross country meet to qualify for state with a 5K time of 19:26.90.

    Male nominees

    Sawyer Hamilton, Sr., Plains — Won the Region I-2A cross country championship in a 5K time of 16:51.20.

    Kutter Houchin, Sr., Idalou — Ran for 243 yards and three TDs, in addition to 47 passing yards in a win over Littlefield.

    Rolando Martinez, Sr., Abernathy — Ran for 205 yards and three TDs, in addition to three catches for 83 yards and two TDs, in a win over Floydada.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

    Related Search

    Athlete of the weekHigh school athleticsCross country runnersFootball playersLubbock Avalanche-JournalHigh School

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Immigrant gangs: Aurorans plead for council assistance
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Stanley Livingston Gives Health Update on Former Child Star & 'My Three Sons' Co-Star Dawn Lyn
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern17 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker17 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy