Cross country runners and football players are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.

The A-J accepts nominations each week until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced the first Friday of the following month.

HOW TO NOMINATE

► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.

Here are this week's nominees.

Female nominees

Kate Hesse, So., Brownfield — Placed third in the Region I-3A cross county meet in a 2-mile time of 12:14.30.

Bella Jaime, Sr., Farwell — Won the Region I-2A cross country championship in a 2-time time of 12:07.60.

Sydney Smothers, Sr., Monterey — Placed ninth in the Region I-5A cross country meet to qualify for state with a 5K time of 19:26.90.

Male nominees

Sawyer Hamilton, Sr., Plains — Won the Region I-2A cross country championship in a 5K time of 16:51.20.

Kutter Houchin, Sr., Idalou — Ran for 243 yards and three TDs, in addition to 47 passing yards in a win over Littlefield.

Rolando Martinez, Sr., Abernathy — Ran for 205 yards and three TDs, in addition to three catches for 83 yards and two TDs, in a win over Floydada.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?