    How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against Iowa State

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Texas Tech football team will try to dig out of its recent slump when the Red Raiders head to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones .

    Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2) has lost each of its last two games while Iowa State (7-0, 4-0) looks to keep its hopes of a Big 12 Conference championship alive when the teams kick off at 2:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in a game that will air on ESPN.

    Need tickets to the game? Here's how to see the action.

    Texas Tech football tickets, best prices for Iowa State game

    Prices for Saturday's Texas Tech vs. Iowa State game can be had for as low as $47 over on StubHub . There are plenty of seats available in all sections of the stadium, including 25 rows up from the sideline. Those will run you about $223 apiece.

    For other ticket prices for the game, head over to StubHub .

    Texas Tech football 2024 schedule

    August 31 vs. Abilene Christian: W, 52-51 (OT)

    Sept. 7 at Washington State: L, 37-16

    Sept. 14 vs. North Texas: W, 66-21

    Sept. 21 vs. Arizona State, W, 30-22

    Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati, W, 44-41

    Oct. 5 at Arizona, W, 28-22

    Oct. 19 vs. Baylor, L, 59-35

    Oct. 26 at TCU, L, 35-34

    Nov. 2 at Iowa State*

    Nov. 9 vs. Colorado*

    Nov. 23 at Oklahoma State*

    Nov. 30 vs. West Virginia*

    *denotes Big 12 Conference game

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against Iowa State

