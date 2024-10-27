Lubbock business news includes Mano Negra, Texas Monthly tacos, lobster

Hello A-J readers!

In this week's business news highlights, we brought out the (not-dancing) lobsters, earned high praise from the Texas taco expert, and learned why a Cactus Alley favorite needs to find a new space. Let's dig in.

Kicking off the week, Texas Monthly published its Top 50 Best Tacos in Texas report. On that list was one of my favorite restaurants, Jimenez Tortilleria y Taqueria at 4606 34th St. The taco editor highlighted the Three Amigos taco plate.

"To be on this Top 50 Taco list is a huge honor and we can’t wait to progress with all these phenomenal Taco Shops and a big congratulations to everyone on the Top 50 Taco list," the business stated on social media. "Our biggest mission with our shop is to put out the best product we can produce and this is a true testament to all of our hard work, to the 4 a.m. mornings and the times we’re leaving at 11 p.m."

I also want to mention that Amarillo's MTZ Taqueria food truck made the list as well for its incredible birria. From Taco Editor José R. Ralat's description, it certainly sounds like it is worth the drive.

"The birria here uses sirloin so tender that it shreds as cooks lift it from its braising liquid," Ralat stated in the article. "The remaining juice is used for dipping the tortillas. The tacos are crisped on the griddle, and the meat is complemented by milky Oaxacan-style quesillo — the melty cheese results in a tantalizing pull."

Lubbock will be home to a Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, which had a grand opening celebration on Saturday. The release named Chris Wilson and Gary Andrews, both operating six Slim Chicken locations, as the Lubbock franchisees.

"As a lifelong restaurant operator, I know an amazing brand when I see it," Wilson said. "My first exposure to Cousins Maine Lobster was seeing a line down the block of people excited and eager to try it. We could not be prouder to have become a part of the CML family and bring this incredible product and experience to our West Texas community."

Mano Negra Brewing Co., 2610 Salem Ave., is having to leave its Cactus Alley home in less than two months after five years in business. It was an unexpected decision from the new owners of the Alley, who informed Mano Negra last weekend, according to the owners.

"While we’re heartbroken to leave this space, we are committed to finding a new home where we can continue building the same strong sense of community and craftsmanship," said Daniel Badillo of Mano Negra. "No matter where we go, our goal remains to create a welcoming space in Lubbock for people from all backgrounds, especially those who may not have found a place where they truly feel they belong."

Mano Negra has started a GoFundMe and will be making a Kickstarter in order to raise funds. Those funds will go toward finding and preparing a new space, along with helping the family during the transition.

