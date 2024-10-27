Week 9 football top performers: Abernathy's Rolando Martinez runs for 205, totals 5 TDs

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores to sports@lubbockonline.com to be included.

Here are the best individual performances from Week 9 in high school football around the Lubbock area.

Rolando Martinez, Abernathy

Martinez ran for 205 yards and three TDs on 11 carries in a win over Floydada. He also had three catches for 83 yards and two scores. Martinez added an interception on defense.

Hector Gerhardt, Hale Center

Gerhardt rushed 22 times for 226 yards and three TDs in a win over Sudan. He also had three catches for 51 yards and two TDs. Gerhardt recorded an interception on defense.

Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian

Horn was 23 of 34 passing for 374 yards, five TDs and one interception in a win over Colleyville Covenant Christian. He also led the team with 75 yards and a score on 21 carries.

Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole

Holmstrom was 18 of 23 passing for 338 yards and six TDs in a win over Snyder. He also ran for 28 yards on three carries.

Kutter Houchin, Idalou

Houchin ran for 243 yards and three TDs in a win over Littlefield. He was also 6 of 9 passing for 47 yards.

Holden Phillips, Frenship

Phillips completed 15 of 16 passes for 304 yards and four TDs in a win over Odessa High.

Ian Vergara, Post

Vergara ran for 146 yards and five TDs on 26 carries in a win over New Home. He also caught two passes for 61 yards.

Isaiah Ruiz, Olton

Ruiz ran 27 times for 152 yards and three TDs in a win over New Deal.

Zamion Davila, Slaton

Davila ran for 150 yards and three TDs on 11 carries in a win over Muleshoe.

Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper

Dever caught eight passes for 219 yards and three TDs in a loss to Wichita Falls Memorial. He also rushed three times for 48 yards.

Logan McCormick, Seminole

McCormick had six catches for 156 yards and two TDs.

Reese Williams, Ropes

Williams made five catches for 141 yards and two TDs in a loss to Sundown. He also recorded six tackles (three solo), including two for a loss.

Ryan Rodriguez, Lubbock-Cooper

Rodriguez was 18 of 26 passing for 325 yards and five TDs.

Chase Campbell, Frenship

Campbell caught seven passes for 189 yards and two TDs.

Aidan Baldridge, Hale Center

Baldridge was 9 of 15 passing for 171 yards, four TDs and an interception. He also ran for 126 yards on 11 carries.

Kolt Micheletti, Abernathy

Micheletti ran three times for 121 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per carry, and one TD. He also scored on a 67-yard interception return.

Keaton Lee, Lubbock Christian

Lee posted eight catches for 160 yards and three TDs, including the go-ahead score with eight seconds remaining.

Jagger Wiley, Abernathy

Wiley completed 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards, three TDs and one interception.

Chaymane Johnson, Lubbock-Cooper

Johnson ran for 91 yards and one TD on 21 carries. He also caught two passes for 39 and a score.

Barrett Lee, Lubbock Christian

Lee had six catches for 110 yards and a TD. He also recorded six tackles (four solo), including two for a loss, and one sack.

Davian Sital, Muleshoe

Sital rushed 25 times for 146 yards.

Hudson Franklin, Shallowater

Franklin led the team with 12 tackles in a win over Bushland .

Ethan Deleon, Frenship

Deleon ran for 52 yards and three TDs on eight carries.

Raymond Ramirez, Olton

Ramirez was 9 of 16 passing for 160 yards and one TD. He also ran for 40 yards on five carries.

Zayden Pittman, Ropes

Pittman was 5 of 8 passing for 81 yards and two TDs, adding a team-high 83 yards on seven carries.

Leyton Stone, Frenship

Stone had four catches for 89 yards and two TDs.

Manny Carrasco, Olton

Carrasco made three catches for 92 yards and a TD.

Jayven Lovato, Slaton

Lovato rushed four times for 64 yards and two TDs.

Jared Mendoza, Seminole

Mendoza had three catches for 79 yards and a TD.

Jacob Lopez, Slaton

Lopez ran for 110 yards and 11 carries. He was 1-of-4 passing for 39 yards.

Landyn Garcia, Post

Garcia was 8 of 16 passing for 118 yards, one TD and one interception. He also ran for 28 yards on nine carries.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Week 9 football top performers: Abernathy's Rolando Martinez runs for 205, totals 5 TDs