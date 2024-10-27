Pampa native, former Lubbock news director Miller elected to Texas Radio Hall of Fame

Melanie Miller, a Pampa native who led radio newsrooms in her hometown and Lubbock before catapulting a Houston news station to the top of the national ratings, will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame Saturday.

Miller is one of 20 broadcasters out of 200 nominees to be inducted into the hall Saturday at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore. She was elected to the hall in a poll of her peers, including prior Texas Radio Hall of Fame inductees and the organization's voting members.

She'll be honored for her pioneering career in news radio, which spanned eight stations from the late 1970s to early '90s and broke glass ceilings in the broadcast industry.

"To be voted into the Radio Hall of Fame, when they had more than 200 (nominees) and only 20 got in, is just really sweet. It's icing on the cake," Miller said.

After interning at KUT-FM in Austin while a student at the University of Texas, Miller started her career in earnest in 1980, returning to her hometown of Pampa to take over news operations at KPDN-AM . Family connections landed her the job, Miller said.

"The only reason I got the job there is the owner of the radio station ran into my godfather at Rotary Club and mentioned that he needed somebody at the station," Miller said. "My godfather knew that I was looking and he called my dad. My dad yelled down the stairs and said, 'Missy, I got a job for you!'"

In Pampa, Miller was a "one-woman band," anchoring a dozen daily newscasts, hosting a morning talk show, covering breaking news and producing documentary series and features. Her work earned a Best Documentary award from Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, the station’s first news award in 20 years.

While in Pampa, Miller also worked as a stringer, reporting Pampa news for Amarillo radio stations KGNC-AM and KIXZ-AM and TV station KAMR-TV.

"The nice thing about Pampa is I was the only person in the news game," Miller said. "It created a really great foundation."

Miller left Pampa in 1983 to join KWAZ-AM in Lubbock. A few months later, the station changed its call sign to KTLK-AM and reformatted, becoming the first news-talk station on the South Plains. Miller became the station's news director amid the change.

"The news director who hired me had a heart attack about four months after I started. He never came back, so I got promoted to news director by default," Miller said.

At KTLK, Miller led a five-person news team, anchored newscasts, produced series projects and collaborated with CNN Radio and ABC Radio. She won Texas Associated Press Broadcasters awards for her spot news coverage and radio documentaries - firsts for the station.

"Over time, I took on programming responsibilities and production, and some promotion, and that's because of Jerry Hudson, who became the chairman of the broadcast journalism department at Texas Tech," Miller said. "He was heavily involved in KTLK, and he gave me a lot of chances. He said, 'Go do it, try this, do that,' and it was amazing."

She recalled covering a severe flash flooding event during her time in Lubbock, circa 1984.

"It was just one of those really weird early spring storms, and nobody was prepared for it. It was a one-day flood, and everybody was talking about, 'Man, we never get rain like this.' Instead of having dust that year, we got rain, and it had a lot of impact." Miller said. "I ended up doing a mini-series about what the city learned as a result of that flood, and I won a state award for it."

From Lubbock, Miller moved to Houston's 50,000-watt KTRH-AM , working part-time on the weekend desk. She worked her way up to morning editor — she was on duty when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded in 1986 — and less than four years after she started at KTRH, was promoted to news director.

At KTRH, Miller supervised a 32-person newsroom and seven outside news bureaus, and under her leadership the station topped the Arbitron ratings for news radio stations nationally.

"The foundation that the Panhandle and the South Plains gave me, with the people there who were willing to work with me and give me a chance, absolutely set the foundation and made it a really strong, solid one," Miller said. "So I could leapfrog into the major market to a station that really had a reputation."

Miller's journey to the top of the U.S. news radio industry was fraught with misogyny, she said, but she kept proving herself a skilled broadcaster to break barriers and become the first female news director at more than half of the stations where she worked.

"In the late '70s and early '80s, there weren't a lot of women in broadcasting," Miller said. "I kept running into, I hate to say it, but men who would say, 'No, we don't put women or girls on our radio station.'

"I kept pushing. I kept getting interviews. I kept talking. And I always found a man who would say, 'Yes, come on in, let's talk,' and then hire me," Miller said. "That happened not only in Pampa, but also in Amarillo, Lubbock and Houston."

After leaving radio in 1991, Miller became president of Media Consultants, a Sugar Land-based crisis communications company. She and her husband Chuck Wolf, former news director of Houston’s KIKK Radio, sold the firm in 2018.

Today, Miller continues to reside in Sugar Land and spends her time writing fiction and non-fiction under the nom de plume Melanie Ormand . Her debut novel is nearing completion.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pampa native, former Lubbock news director Miller elected to Texas Radio Hall of Fame