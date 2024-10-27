Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire updates status of injured Behren Morton

FORT WORTH — The Texas Tech football team made it through seven games this year with the health of quarterback Behren Morton being relegated to old news . On Saturday, though, Morton didn't play the second half of a 35-34 loss at TCU because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Tech coach Joey McGuire said X-rays on the shoulder were inconclusive, but medical staff members believe it involves the collarbone, not the AC joint that Morton injured last year.

"He was really sore," McGuire said, "so we felt like we couldn't put him back in. It's not something that is major, but there is something there.

"It's not his AC. We feel like it's his collarbone. We cannot see exactly. To the touch, it's to the point it's really sore. So that's why we went with Will Hammond."

Morton completed 13 of 22 passes for 137 yards. Will Hammond , a true freshman who had played only in a rout of North Texas in September, completed 10 for 15 for 121 yards and a touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, Hammond lost a fumble trying to position the Red Raiders in the middle of the field for a game-winning field-goal attempt.

Morton suffered an AC joint sprain in the fourth game of the 2023 season and played through the injury, dealing with it on a weekly basis. Because of his injury history that also included a significant ankle sprain in 2022, Tech coaches reined in Morton's latitude to run.

Late in the first half Saturday, in a sequence of three plays, Morton scrambled for 1 yard and, after throwing incomplete, was sacked on third down.

In an unrelated developments, Tech announced before the game that linebacker Bryce Ramirez underwent a surgical procedure Friday related to the lower-leg injury he suffered in a September 2022 game at North Carolina State.

Tech officials said Ramirez suffered "a complication" that "was discovered as part of regular medical evaluation by Texas Tech’s medical staff."

Starting left tackle Dalton Merryman and inside receiver/return man Drae McCray missed the game with head injuries. Ty Buchanan took Merryman's place in the starting lineup. Buchanan started games two through four this season at right tackle. Jordan Brown took McCray's spot as the primary kickoff-return man.

