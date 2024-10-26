Open in App
    Texas Tech football quarterback Will Hammond: 3 things to know

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    True freshman quarterback Will Hammond replaced starter Behren Morton in the third quarter of Saturday's Texas Tech football game against TCU and led touchdown-scoring drives on each of his first two possessions.

    Here are a few things to know about the Red Raider gunslinger.

    Will Hammond was a highly-touted dual threat QB before signing with Texas Tech football

    Hammond put up massive numbers in his career at Hutto High School in the Austin area. He amassed 8,700 yards and 84 touchdowns that led him to being one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. He also ran for 2,344 yards and added another 37 scores on the ground.

    A consensus four-star prospect, Hammond was ranked the No. 13 QB by Rivals and On3, 14th by 247Sports and 15th by ESPN.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opN3X_0wNcdb4E00

    Other top schools were after Hammond

    Texas Tech had to fight off a number of top-tier programs for Hammond's services. The 6-foot-2, 205 pounder signed with the Red Raiders over offers from Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Auburn, among others.

    Hammond was Texas Tech's No. 3 quarterback out of camp

    Cameran Brown was named the No. 2 quarterback behind Morton out of preseason camp but when push came to shove, it was Hammond that got the nod against the Horned Frogs.

    Hammond got a little bit of run earlier this season against North Texas, where he completed 5 of his 7 pass attempts for 70 yards in the blowout win.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football quarterback Will Hammond: 3 things to know

