    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Texas Tech football says QB Behren Morton unlikely to return against TCU

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Texas Tech football starting quarterback Behren Morton did not rejoin the Red Raiders to start the second half against TCU.

    A Texas Tech spokesperson in Fort Worth said Morton is unlikely to return. Morton was shown on television without his helmet or pads and a towel around his head.

    According to the television broadcast on FOX, Morton was taken out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury. He was replaced by true freshman Will Hammond, who led the Red Raiders to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

    More: Texas Tech football kicker Reese Burkhardt unveils Donald Trump message after TD run

    Morton dealt with a shoulder issue all of last season and throughout the offseason but had overcome those concerns through the first seven games.. Entering Saturday's game, Morton had completed 63% of his passes for 1,926 yards and 17 touchdowns.

    Before leaving the game against TCU, Morton was 13-of-22 for 137 yards.

    Morton was seen on the Tech sideline with his left arm in a sling. It was the right arm that was giving him problems last year.

    This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football says QB Behren Morton unlikely to return against TCU

