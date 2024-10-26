'This hurt': BYU spoils Texas Tech soccer's winning streak, Big 12 title bid

The wounds of Friday night's 2-1 loss to BYU were still fresh when Ashleigh Williams had seen enough.

The Texas Tech soccer senior had plenty of emotions herself but decided to channel them into something productive. Seeing tears from sophomore Taylor Zdrojewski and junior Molly Skurcenski, Williams gave an impassioned speech.

Losing the match was tough enough. Seeing Texas Tech's 27-match undefeated streak in conference play end was no better. And falling short of being back-to-back Big 12 Conference regular-season champions? That's not a lot of fun either.

Williams, though, knew the sulking wasn't going to help anything. She continued her speech in the locker room.

"Ashleigh was one of the ones who spoke up," coach Tom Stone said, "and she's like, look, I'm a senior. It doesn't stink for anybody more than it stinks for the seniors. But we've got to come in tomorrow and get back to work."

More: How Macy Blackburn became Texas Tech soccer's record-setting gold standard

At stake on Friday night was the conference title, which Texas Tech could've claimed at least a share of with a victory over the Cougars or a tie coupled with TCU tying with Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The Horned Frogs, though, were handling their business, so the pressure was on the Red Raiders to get the job done.

Texas Tech held a 1-0 lead at intermission thanks to Zdrojewski's header off a feed from Macy Blackburn in the 41st minute of action. The Red Raiders dominated possession in the first 45 minutes. Things took a turn out of the half.

BYU benefitted from a scrappy front line and the Red Raiders being called for seven fouls to the Cougars' zero in the second half. Stone said those fouls played a role in the momentum shifting BYU's way.

"They certainly fell off all the times that (BYU) got to restart the game for free," Stone said. "Every time the ref blew the whistle, we were backing up and they were pushing up. So they definitely garnered a lot of energy there. Whether you want to argue the calls or not — I'm in no position to do that — but the calls themselves gave BYU energy and they fed off it, and that's how the second half just seemed to go."

A string of unlikely scenarios also played a role. The Red Raiders had numerous opportunities to score themselves with several shots hitting off the crossbar.

After Skurcenski was issued a yellow card, BYU's Mackenzee Vance rocketed ball into the right corner of the net to tie the game in the 52nd minute. Stone said the Tech bench knew TCU was about to win, so the Red Raiders did everything they could to get back in front.

"I can't recall a game when we hit the post, the crossbar twice and the other team cleared it off the line and we didn't win," Stone said. "Some unreal bad luck right there."

More: Texas Tech softball's highly-touted recruiting class impressing during fall exhibitions

Avery Frischknecht prevented the Red Raiders from salvaging a tie, scoring the game-winner with 37 seconds left.

With the loss, Texas Tech will settle for second in the conference standings heading into next week's Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. Stone and several other seniors delivered the same postgame message Williams began minutes after the contest.

"This hurt," Stone said. "What we're gonna take with us to Kansas City is this feeling of disappointment that we had a chance to win a trophy and let it slip away. That'll be kind of the emotional piece of it.

"What are we gonna do? What's our response going to be? Are we gonna cry all the way to Kansas City? We're gonna come back tomorrow and get back to work, which I think will be the case."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 'This hurt': BYU spoils Texas Tech soccer's winning streak, Big 12 title bid