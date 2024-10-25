Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Texas Tech softball's highly-touted recruiting class impressing during fall exhibitions

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    One of Gerry Glasco 's achievements since taking over as head coach of the Texas Tech softball team in late June was assembling the top-rated transfer portal class . The group, of course, is headlined by national player of the year NiJaree Canady , who has been as advertised during the Red Raiders' fall exhibition series.

    Canady continued her dominant ways Thursday night at Rocky Johnson Field, striking out nine Lubbock Christian batters in five innings of work. She allowed her first base runner of the fall when she hit an LCU batter. After that, the Stanford transfer settled in, getting out of the jam to continue her near-perfect fall.

    CHANGING TIDES?: Is Gerry Glasco finally the answer for Texas Tech softball stability? Justus Perry thinks so | Giese

    "We're trying to get used to her," Glasco said of Canady, "like trying to figure out what she wants called, how she wants her pitches called and work the pattern and just get used to her and get her comfortable."

    In Tech's three fall games so far, Canady has pitched 12 innings, struck out 27 of the 37 batters she's faced, walked none and left a trail of zeroes on the scoreboard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMvH5_0wLS4ICN00

    But Canady's exploits are just part of the equation for Glasco in his first year in Lubbock. He brought a slew of talent with him from Louisiana, who have also been impressive. Mihyia Davis, for example, was 6-for-6 at the plate in Texas Tech's 17-1 victory over LCU.

    And yet it might be the young, inexperienced players that have stood out the most early on.

    Former head coach Craig Snider put together a 2024 recruiting class that was ranked No. 2 in the country by Extra Inning Softball. Glasco felt he could keep that seven-player class together and achieved that goal, even adding to it when he arrived.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwA2z_0wLS4ICN00

    Freshmen have played big roles so far this fall. Hailey Toney (Magnolia West) and Bailey Lindemuth (Burleson Centennial) have been starting at shortstop and third base while also occupying the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the batting order, respectively.

    "(Bailey) and Hailey are just elite level freshmen defenders at third and short," Glasco said. "(We're) trying to get them where they'll feel comfortable in February when we get into the real season. The crowd being really good here tonight is really good for these freshmen, to get to play in front of that crowd and be used to it come spring."

    Brenlee Gonzalez out of Aledo has had a notable role as well. The lefty pitcher struck out the side in her first inning on Thursday and fanned two of the final three batters of the game as well.

    ABOUT THE NEWBIES: Texas Tech softball adds 6 players, 3 coaches to Gerry Glasco's inaugural squad

    "That changeup is elite," Glasco said of Gonzalez. "She just makes people look silly with it. It's been one of the big surprises of the fall."

    In six innings of relief, Gonzales has recorded 14 strikeouts of her own.

    Texas Tech has two more exhibitions against other teams this fall, returning to action Thursday to play LCU again, this time at Maner Park. The Red Raiders will close the fall with four intrasquad scrimmages at Rocky Johnson Field on Nov. 19-22.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D3wr_0wLS4ICN00

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech softball's highly-touted recruiting class impressing during fall exhibitions

    Related Search

    Texas Tech softballSoftball recruitingNijaree CanadyTexas TechLubbock ChristianRed Raiders

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker24 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Fall fun: Lubbock-area events feature pumpkins, spooky trails, Grape Day and more
    Lubbock Avalanche-Journal2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern11 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy