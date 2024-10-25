Texas Tech softball's highly-touted recruiting class impressing during fall exhibitions

One of Gerry Glasco 's achievements since taking over as head coach of the Texas Tech softball team in late June was assembling the top-rated transfer portal class . The group, of course, is headlined by national player of the year NiJaree Canady , who has been as advertised during the Red Raiders' fall exhibition series.

Canady continued her dominant ways Thursday night at Rocky Johnson Field, striking out nine Lubbock Christian batters in five innings of work. She allowed her first base runner of the fall when she hit an LCU batter. After that, the Stanford transfer settled in, getting out of the jam to continue her near-perfect fall.

"We're trying to get used to her," Glasco said of Canady, "like trying to figure out what she wants called, how she wants her pitches called and work the pattern and just get used to her and get her comfortable."

In Tech's three fall games so far, Canady has pitched 12 innings, struck out 27 of the 37 batters she's faced, walked none and left a trail of zeroes on the scoreboard.

But Canady's exploits are just part of the equation for Glasco in his first year in Lubbock. He brought a slew of talent with him from Louisiana, who have also been impressive. Mihyia Davis, for example, was 6-for-6 at the plate in Texas Tech's 17-1 victory over LCU.

And yet it might be the young, inexperienced players that have stood out the most early on.

Former head coach Craig Snider put together a 2024 recruiting class that was ranked No. 2 in the country by Extra Inning Softball. Glasco felt he could keep that seven-player class together and achieved that goal, even adding to it when he arrived.

Freshmen have played big roles so far this fall. Hailey Toney (Magnolia West) and Bailey Lindemuth (Burleson Centennial) have been starting at shortstop and third base while also occupying the Nos. 2 and 3 spots in the batting order, respectively.

"(Bailey) and Hailey are just elite level freshmen defenders at third and short," Glasco said. "(We're) trying to get them where they'll feel comfortable in February when we get into the real season. The crowd being really good here tonight is really good for these freshmen, to get to play in front of that crowd and be used to it come spring."

Brenlee Gonzalez out of Aledo has had a notable role as well. The lefty pitcher struck out the side in her first inning on Thursday and fanned two of the final three batters of the game as well.

"That changeup is elite," Glasco said of Gonzalez. "She just makes people look silly with it. It's been one of the big surprises of the fall."

In six innings of relief, Gonzales has recorded 14 strikeouts of her own.

Texas Tech has two more exhibitions against other teams this fall, returning to action Thursday to play LCU again, this time at Maner Park. The Red Raiders will close the fall with four intrasquad scrimmages at Rocky Johnson Field on Nov. 19-22.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech softball's highly-touted recruiting class impressing during fall exhibitions