Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Texas Tech football visits TCU: Scouting report, predictions for Big 12 game

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQYY1_0wLR39NH00

    The Texas Tech football team is in familiar territory, coming off a blowout loss at home to Baylor and must now turn around, head to Fort Worth, and try to take down the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in Amon G. Carter Stadium.

    The Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1) faced the same scenario in 2022, and the Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2) came out on top. Head coach Joey McGuire insists that everything is still in front of the Red Raiders, from becoming bowl-eligible to contending for a Big 12 championship. To do that, they'll need to get past a TCU team that has the tools to expose Texas Tech's secondary even more.

    Can the Red Raiders get back on track, or will the Horned Frogs open up the wounds left by the Bears and finish the job?

    When Texas Tech football runs the ball

    The Red Raiders aren't shy about handing the ball off to Tahj Brooks , who has rushed for more than 100 yards in all six games he has played this season. He's also gone for at least 95 yards in each of his last 17 games dating back to last season. TCU, meanwhile, has not been able to stop the run this season. The Horned Frogs are 124th nationally in rushing yards allowed, having given up over 200 yards in games against Houston, SMU and UCF.

    Advantage: Texas Tech

    More: Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech football hoping for smoother trip to TCU than 'fever dream' of 2022

    When TCU football runs the ball

    Like Texas Tech, TCU has a bell cow at running back in Cam Cook , who has 349 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. However, the Horned Frogs are a pass-heavy operation, meaning Cook's opportunities are a bit limited. TCU did start using receiver Savion Williams in Wildcat packages as another rushing option. He had 72 yards on seven carries against the Utes . Texas Tech had handled rushing attacks well before Baylor gashed them for 255 yards. The Red Raiders must settle back in to help out its secondary.

    Advantage: TCU

    When Texas Tech passes the ball

    Here's the tricky situation for the Red Raiders. The offense has to go to the air to take pressure off Brooks at running back, but the Horned Frogs have done pretty well in defending the pass. TCU ranks 10th in the nation in pass yards allowed, which on paper means Behren Morton has his work cut out for him. But it must be mentioned that TCU also hasn't really played a top-tier offense this year. UCF's KJ Jefferson has the most pass yards against TCU this year, tossing for 230 in Week 3. That was Jefferson's only good game of the season and he has since been benched. That being said, Texas Tech hasn't faced too many defenses that have been good at defending the pass. Something has to give. We'll give the Horned Frogs the edge here for being the home team, but it's close.

    Advantage: TCU

    More: Texas Tech football's not rushing Micah Hudson, and that's OK | Don Williams

    When TCU football passes the ball

    The answer to this one is obvious but we'll give you the lowdown anyway. Josh Hoover is fourth in the nation in passing yards (2,270). Jack Bech is seventh in receiving yards (748). Texas Tech has the second-worst pass defense in the country ahead of only 2-5 Ball State. It's a mismatch in every sense of the word. It should be noted that TCU is among the worst in the country in turnover margin and Hoover has thrown six interceptions this season.

    Advantage: TCU

    Texas Tech vs. TCU: The specialists

    Neither team is very good at punting the ball — TCU ranks 13th and Tech 15th in the Big 12 in net punting. TCU has had some success in punt returns, which was a major thorn in Texas Tech's side against Baylor. Texas Tech does have the edge in field goals, having not missed a kick yet while TCU's Kyle Lemmermann is just 8-for-13 on the year.

    Advantage: Texas Tech

    Score prediction: TCU 39, Texas Tech 28

    Bottom line: Perhaps it's the stink of the Baylor game still hanging in the air. Both teams excel on offense, where the opponent is very vulnerable on defense. But this sets up for a Horned Frog victory and it's up to the Red Raiders to prove it wrong.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football visits TCU: Scouting report, predictions for Big 12 game

    Related Search

    Texas Tech footballBig 12 predictionsTcu Horned FrogsCollege football gamesTexas TechCollege Sports

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Fall fun: Lubbock-area events feature pumpkins, spooky trails, Grape Day and more
    Lubbock Avalanche-Journal2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 hours ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy