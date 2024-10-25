Fall fun: Lubbock-area events feature pumpkins, spooky trails, Grape Day and more

This story has been updated to include new event details.

Fall is arriving in West Texas — along with plenty of events to celebrate the season.

South Plains residents can expect a host of fall festivities around the area, from outdoor activities like pumpkin patches and the corn maze to haunted trails. Here are just some of the things to expect and do around the area. Have an event to add? Let us know through email at newmedia@lubbockonline.com .

At'l Do Farms corn maze

At’l Do Farms opened its giant corn maze and activities to the public and visitors can enjoy what the farm has to offer through Nov. 9. This year's maze theme is "Estacado." At’l Do Farms activities include: The Corn Maze, corn cannons, campfires, the Fairy Tail Trail, the pumpkin patch and many more.

At’l Do Farms, at 6323 FM 1294 just northwest of Lubbock, is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays , and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The farm is closed on Mondays.

General admission is $13 per person with those ages 4 and younger admitted for free. Admission with a military or college ID is $2 off, as are senior citizen tickets. Special prices are also available.

For unexpected closures due to weather, follow At'l Do Farms on Facebook .

For more information, to purchase tickets or to make campfire reservations, visit atldofarms.com .

Pumpkin patch

The 22nd Annual Pumpkin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave., will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 or until the church runs out of pumpkins. The pumpkins are grown on the Navajo Indian Reservation near the Four Corners Area of New Mexico. The monies raised are used for the ministries of the local church and in the education system of the Reservation. This is a major fund raiser for the Reservation and for the church. Not only will there be pumpkins for sale, there will be Cumberland’s Ms. Virginia’s world famous pumpkin bread, crocheted hats, crocheted pumpkins, and drink mixes. Check out their Facebook page at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church for special events to take place during the event.

Hours for the Patch this year are as follows:

Monday – Friday 3:30 – 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.

There will be several photo op areas, with no charge to visit the patch.

Nightmare on 19th Street

If you want to get into the Halloween spirit, you might check out Nightmare on 19th Street’s haunted attractions located at 602 East 19th St.

Nightmare on 19th features four attractions along "1.25 miles of scares." Ticket purchases also give access to the spooky midway where visitors can interact with ghouls, watch horror movies and more. The venue runs all weekends and some weeknights through Nov. 2.

Llano Estacado Grape Day

Llano Estacado winery's Estacado Grape Day is set for noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the winery, located at 3426 East FM 1585 in south Lubbock County.

The event allows visitors to experience wine tastings, vineyard tours, live music and delicious food. General admission tickets are $45 and can be purchased in advance online or at the door. More information about ticket purchases and the full schedule of events is available online through the winery's website .

Old MacDonalds farm hosting trunk-or-treat

Old MacDonalds Petting and Family Fun Farm will host a trunk-or-treat and costume event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the farm located at 11701 N FM 1264 in Lubbock County. The first 100 participants can attend for free, with others paying the regular admission price of $8.

Wolfforth church hosting fall festival

Wolfforth Methodist Church, 1010 Donald Preston Drive, will host its annual community fall festival and trunk-or-treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the church. The festival features a trunk-or-treat event, along with bouncers, games, food, a cakewalk and more for the whole family.

Texas Tech hosting 3 trick-or-treating events

Texas Tech will host three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating this October, according to a news release from the university.

EVENTS:

Tech-or-Treat

5:30-9 p.m., Tuesday (Oct. 29), Student Union Building (SUB), 1502 Akron Ave.

Student Union & Activities will host a Halloween carnival to provide a safe alternative to trick-or-treating, called Tech-or-Treat . The event is staffed by Texas Tech student organizations, sororities, fraternities and campus departments. The event is open to the community, and families are invited to bring new or gently used children’s books to donate to The Parenting Cottage .

Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.

Some things to know:

Parents should stay with their children at all times.

Event staff can be identified by their volunteer badges.

QR codes will be available at the main and east information desks across from the Raider Depot Campus Store on the first floor and various entrances.

Students will have classes before and during the event, and staff will be leaving campus at 5 p.m. when the event begins. Please be mindful of foot and vehicle traffic when driving and walking on campus.

While costumes are encouraged, visitors over age 14 are asked to refrain from wearing masks or face paint. Costumes that include weapons or items that resemble weapons will not be allowed.

For more information, please visit the Tech-or-Treat website .

Safe Treat

6-8 p.m., Tuesday (Oct. 29), Knapp Hall, 2519 15th St.; Talkington Hall, 1803 Boston Ave.; Wall/Gates Hall, 2803 18th St.

The Residence Halls Association and Complex Councils invite the Lubbock community to their annual Safe Treat event. This year’s theme is “Haunted Halls.” Each hall will be themed and decorated like family-friendly haunted houses.

Activities will take place in the lobbies of Knapp, Talkington and Wall/Gates. Guests can park in Z2, Z3, R3 and R11 parking lots along 18th Street from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

All are welcome, but the event is geared toward children ages 2-12.

Trunk or Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday (Oct. 29), Kent R. Hance Chapel, 17th St. and University Ave.

The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) will host its second annual Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the Kent R. Hance Chapel. TTAA staff will be decked out in their Halloween finest and ready to host plenty of activities.

Limited parking will be available in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center lot. Additional parking will be available in Z2, Z3 and Z4 parking lots along 18th Street.

Milestones Development & Play Park hosting Halloween parade

Milestones Development & Play Park, 6305 Marsha Sharp Freeway, will host a Halloween parade at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Participants are invited to dress in their favorite costume and join the park for a Halloween parade full of treats and tons of fun.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Fall fun: Lubbock-area events feature pumpkins, spooky trails, Grape Day and more