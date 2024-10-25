Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Fall fun: Lubbock-area events feature pumpkins, spooky trails, Grape Day and more

    By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    This story has been updated to include new event details.

    Fall is arriving in West Texas — along with plenty of events to celebrate the season.

    South Plains residents can expect a host of fall festivities around the area, from outdoor activities like pumpkin patches and the corn maze to haunted trails. Here are just some of the things to expect and do around the area. Have an event to add? Let us know through email at newmedia@lubbockonline.com .

    At'l Do Farms corn maze

    At’l Do Farms opened its giant corn maze and activities to the public and visitors can enjoy what the farm has to offer through Nov. 9. This year's maze theme is "Estacado." At’l Do Farms activities include: The Corn Maze, corn cannons, campfires, the Fairy Tail Trail, the pumpkin patch and many more.

    At’l Do Farms, at 6323 FM 1294 just northwest of Lubbock, is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays , and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The farm is closed on Mondays.

    General admission is $13 per person with those ages 4 and younger admitted for free. Admission with a military or college ID is $2 off, as are senior citizen tickets. Special prices are also available.

    For unexpected closures due to weather, follow At'l Do Farms on Facebook .

    For more information, to purchase tickets or to make campfire reservations, visit atldofarms.com .

    Pumpkin patch

    The 22nd Annual Pumpkin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave., will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 or until the church runs out of pumpkins. The pumpkins are grown on the Navajo Indian Reservation near the Four Corners Area of New Mexico. The monies raised are used for the ministries of the local church and in the education system of the Reservation. This is a major fund raiser for the Reservation and for the church. Not only will there be pumpkins for sale, there will be Cumberland’s Ms. Virginia’s world famous pumpkin bread, crocheted hats, crocheted pumpkins, and drink mixes. Check out their Facebook page at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church for special events to take place during the event.

    Hours for the Patch this year are as follows:

    Monday – Friday 3:30 – 7 p.m.

    Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Sunday Noon to 7 p.m.

    There will be several photo op areas, with no charge to visit the patch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YADTK_0wLR2PCd00

    Nightmare on 19th Street

    If you want to get into the Halloween spirit, you might check out Nightmare on 19th Street’s haunted attractions located at 602 East 19th St.

    Nightmare on 19th features four attractions along "1.25 miles of scares." Ticket purchases also give access to the spooky midway where visitors can interact with ghouls, watch horror movies and more. The venue runs all weekends and some weeknights through Nov. 2.

    Llano Estacado Grape Day

    Llano Estacado winery's Estacado Grape Day is set for noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the winery, located at 3426 East FM 1585 in south Lubbock County.

    The event allows visitors to experience wine tastings, vineyard tours, live music and delicious food. General admission tickets are $45 and can be purchased in advance online or at the door. More information about ticket purchases and the full schedule of events is available online through the winery's website .

    Old MacDonalds farm hosting trunk-or-treat

    Old MacDonalds Petting and Family Fun Farm will host a trunk-or-treat and costume event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the farm located at 11701 N FM 1264 in Lubbock County. The first 100 participants can attend for free, with others paying the regular admission price of $8.

    Wolfforth church hosting fall festival

    Wolfforth Methodist Church, 1010 Donald Preston Drive, will host its annual community fall festival and trunk-or-treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the church. The festival features a trunk-or-treat event, along with bouncers, games, food, a cakewalk and more for the whole family.

    Texas Tech hosting 3 trick-or-treating events

    Texas Tech will host three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating this October, according to a news release from the university.

    EVENTS:

    Tech-or-Treat

    5:30-9 p.m., Tuesday (Oct. 29), Student Union Building (SUB), 1502 Akron Ave.

    Student Union & Activities will host a Halloween carnival to provide a safe alternative to trick-or-treating, called Tech-or-Treat . The event is staffed by Texas Tech student organizations, sororities, fraternities and campus departments. The event is open to the community, and families are invited to bring new or gently used children’s books to donate to The Parenting Cottage .

    Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.

    Some things to know:

    • Parents should stay with their children at all times.
    • Event staff can be identified by their volunteer badges.
    • QR codes will be available at the main and east information desks across from the Raider Depot Campus Store on the first floor and various entrances.
    • Students will have classes before and during the event, and staff will be leaving campus at 5 p.m. when the event begins. Please be mindful of foot and vehicle traffic when driving and walking on campus.
    • While costumes are encouraged, visitors over age 14 are asked to refrain from wearing masks or face paint. Costumes that include weapons or items that resemble weapons will not be allowed.

    For more information, please visit the Tech-or-Treat website .

    Safe Treat

    6-8 p.m., Tuesday (Oct. 29), Knapp Hall, 2519 15th St.; Talkington Hall, 1803 Boston Ave.; Wall/Gates Hall, 2803 18th St.

    The Residence Halls Association and Complex Councils invite the Lubbock community to their annual Safe Treat event. This year’s theme is “Haunted Halls.” Each hall will be themed and decorated like family-friendly haunted houses.

    Activities will take place in the lobbies of Knapp, Talkington and Wall/Gates. Guests can park in Z2, Z3, R3 and R11 parking lots along 18th Street from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

    All are welcome, but the event is geared toward children ages 2-12.

    Trunk or Treat

    5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday (Oct. 29), Kent R. Hance Chapel, 17th St. and University Ave.

    The Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) will host its second annual Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the Kent R. Hance Chapel. TTAA staff will be decked out in their Halloween finest and ready to host plenty of activities.

    Limited parking will be available in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center lot. Additional parking will be available in Z2, Z3 and Z4 parking lots along 18th Street.

    Milestones Development & Play Park hosting Halloween parade

    Milestones Development & Play Park, 6305 Marsha Sharp Freeway, will host a Halloween parade at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Participants are invited to dress in their favorite costume and join the park for a Halloween parade full of treats and tons of fun.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GSao_0wLR2PCd00

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Fall fun: Lubbock-area events feature pumpkins, spooky trails, Grape Day and more

    Related Search

    Pumpkin patchesHaunted trailsFall eventsCorn mazeLubbock countyWest Texas

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Sprouts Farmers Market recalls chicken taco kits due to possible listeria
    Lubbock Avalanche-Journal1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy