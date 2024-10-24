Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 8

    By Stephen Garcia and Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4hHd_0wJuyOc800

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores and season totals to sports@lubbockonline.com by Monday each week to be included.

    Here are the Lubbock area's individual stat leaders entering Week 9 of the high school football season.

    PASSING

    1. Holden Phillips, Frenship — 157 of 214, 2,886 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INTs

    2. Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian — 145 of 204, 2,254 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs

    3. Nathan Martens, Muleshoe — 140 of 200, 2,245 yards, 27 TDs, 5 INTs

    4. Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole — 155 of 203, 2,083 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs

    5. Daniel Ramos, Lamesa — 133 of 214, 1,922 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs

    6. Chip Green, Littlefield — 108 of 173, 1,913 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs

    7. Seth Mayberry, Plainview — 120 of 211, 1,677 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs

    8. Gavin Broome, Plains — 107 of 190, 1,617 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs

    9. Luke Arrington, Monterey — 106 of 172, 1,601 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs

    10. Isaiah Vasquez, Coronado — 101 of 158, 1,517 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs

    RUSHING

    1. Ian Vergara, Post — 177 carries, 1,474 yards, 20 TDs

    2. Chip Green, Littlefield — 154 carries, 1,014 yards, 16 TDs

    3. Rolando Martinez, Abernathy — 124 carries, 954 yards, 8 TDs

    4. Dez Williams, Monterey — 124 carries, 889 yards, 11 TDs

    5. Jordan Martinez, Tahoka — 95 carries, 841 yards, 11 TDs

    6. Kyree Baxter, Monterey — 88 carries, 770 yards, 16 TDs

    7. Demarion Finch, Coronado — 141 carries, 769 yards, 7 TDs

    8. Daenin Smith, Snyder — 160 carries, 764 yards, 7 TDs

    9. Xavier Jimenez, Lockney — 109 carries, 758 yards, 8 TDs

    10. Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell — 118 carries, 754 yards, 7 TDs

    RECEIVING

    1. Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe — 63 catches, 1,071 yards, 14 TDs

    2. Leyton Stone, Frenship — 46 catches, 949 yards, 16 TDs

    3. Cylius McCurley, Lamesa — 66 catches, 949 yards, 19 TDs

    4. Jaibryn Ornelas, Sudan — 22 catches, 878 yards, 14 TDs

    5. Chase Campbell, Frenship — 48 catches, 868 yards, 12 TDs

    6. Logan McCormick, Seminole — 47 catches, 821 yards, 9 TDs

    7. Yahir Quezada, Muleshoe — 45 catches, 729 yards, 9 TDs

    8. Ruben Arguello, Tahoka — 36 catches, 715 yards, 7 TDs

    9. Maddox Ellis, Plainview — 49 catches, 680 yards, 6 TDs

    10. Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper — 40 catches, 676 yards, 11 TDs

    TACKLES

    1. Ben Castillo, Littlefield — 89 (64 solo), 18 TFL

    2. Steven Hernandez, Tahoka — 88 (39 solo), 10 TFL

    3. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 86 (18 solo), 19 TFL

    4. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 85 (19 solo), 18 TFL

    T5. Eli Randol, Levelland — 81 (52 solo), 6½ TFL

    T5. Kasen Kauffman, Sudan — 81 (19 solo), 14 TFL

    7. Fabian Gutierrez, Olton — 77 (37 solo), 8 TFL

    8. Jeremiah Guitron, Plainview — 76 (42 solo), 12 TFL

    9. *Matheu Corder, Smyer — 75 (49 solo), 10 TFL

    10. Aybran Granados, Sudan — 73 (10 solo), 7 TFL

    SACKS

    1. Jonathan Harris Jr., Roosevelt — 8

    2. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 7

    T3. Luka Perez, Post — 6

    T3. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 6

    T5. Daevyne Barboza, Post — 5

    T5. *John Lopez, Floydada — 5

    T5. Emmitt Nelson, Olton — 5

    T5. Wyatt Nelson, Olton — 5

    T5. Elijah Soliz, Plainview — 5

    T10. *Alex Mattox, Smyer — 4

    T10. Marcelino Martinez, Post — 4

    INTERCEPTIONS

    1. Branson Simental, Ropes — 8

    2. *Braun Hobbs, Floydada — 5

    T3. Hudson Agee, Farwell — 4

    T3. Kolter Dockery, Ropes — 4

    T3. *Jake Fogerson, New Home — 4

    T6. Daniel Alvarado, Lockney — 3

    T6. Jayden Barrio, Littlefield — 3

    T6. Brandon Cantu, Plains — 3

    T6. Malik Epps-Keller, Lubbock-Cooper — 3

    T6. Keyandre Jefferson, Post — 3

    T6. *Darion Palacio, Slaton — 3

    T6. E.J. Soto, Post — 3

    * — incomplete stats

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 8

    Related Search

    High School footballSouth plainsAmerican footballStat leadersLubbock ChristianPlayer performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza18 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy