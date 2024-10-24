Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 8

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores and season totals to sports@lubbockonline.com by Monday each week to be included.

Here are the Lubbock area's individual stat leaders entering Week 9 of the high school football season.

PASSING

1. Holden Phillips, Frenship — 157 of 214, 2,886 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INTs

2. Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian — 145 of 204, 2,254 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs

3. Nathan Martens, Muleshoe — 140 of 200, 2,245 yards, 27 TDs, 5 INTs

4. Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole — 155 of 203, 2,083 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs

5. Daniel Ramos, Lamesa — 133 of 214, 1,922 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs

6. Chip Green, Littlefield — 108 of 173, 1,913 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs

7. Seth Mayberry, Plainview — 120 of 211, 1,677 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs

8. Gavin Broome, Plains — 107 of 190, 1,617 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs

9. Luke Arrington, Monterey — 106 of 172, 1,601 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs

10. Isaiah Vasquez, Coronado — 101 of 158, 1,517 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs

RUSHING

1. Ian Vergara, Post — 177 carries, 1,474 yards, 20 TDs

2. Chip Green, Littlefield — 154 carries, 1,014 yards, 16 TDs

3. Rolando Martinez, Abernathy — 124 carries, 954 yards, 8 TDs

4. Dez Williams, Monterey — 124 carries, 889 yards, 11 TDs

5. Jordan Martinez, Tahoka — 95 carries, 841 yards, 11 TDs

6. Kyree Baxter, Monterey — 88 carries, 770 yards, 16 TDs

7. Demarion Finch, Coronado — 141 carries, 769 yards, 7 TDs

8. Daenin Smith, Snyder — 160 carries, 764 yards, 7 TDs

9. Xavier Jimenez, Lockney — 109 carries, 758 yards, 8 TDs

10. Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell — 118 carries, 754 yards, 7 TDs

RECEIVING

1. Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe — 63 catches, 1,071 yards, 14 TDs

2. Leyton Stone, Frenship — 46 catches, 949 yards, 16 TDs

3. Cylius McCurley, Lamesa — 66 catches, 949 yards, 19 TDs

4. Jaibryn Ornelas, Sudan — 22 catches, 878 yards, 14 TDs

5. Chase Campbell, Frenship — 48 catches, 868 yards, 12 TDs

6. Logan McCormick, Seminole — 47 catches, 821 yards, 9 TDs

7. Yahir Quezada, Muleshoe — 45 catches, 729 yards, 9 TDs

8. Ruben Arguello, Tahoka — 36 catches, 715 yards, 7 TDs

9. Maddox Ellis, Plainview — 49 catches, 680 yards, 6 TDs

10. Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper — 40 catches, 676 yards, 11 TDs

TACKLES

1. Ben Castillo, Littlefield — 89 (64 solo), 18 TFL

2. Steven Hernandez, Tahoka — 88 (39 solo), 10 TFL

3. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 86 (18 solo), 19 TFL

4. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 85 (19 solo), 18 TFL

T5. Eli Randol, Levelland — 81 (52 solo), 6½ TFL

T5. Kasen Kauffman, Sudan — 81 (19 solo), 14 TFL

7. Fabian Gutierrez, Olton — 77 (37 solo), 8 TFL

8. Jeremiah Guitron, Plainview — 76 (42 solo), 12 TFL

9. *Matheu Corder, Smyer — 75 (49 solo), 10 TFL

10. Aybran Granados, Sudan — 73 (10 solo), 7 TFL

SACKS

1. Jonathan Harris Jr., Roosevelt — 8

2. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 7

T3. Luka Perez, Post — 6

T3. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 6

T5. Daevyne Barboza, Post — 5

T5. *John Lopez, Floydada — 5

T5. Emmitt Nelson, Olton — 5

T5. Wyatt Nelson, Olton — 5

T5. Elijah Soliz, Plainview — 5

T10. *Alex Mattox, Smyer — 4

T10. Marcelino Martinez, Post — 4

INTERCEPTIONS

1. Branson Simental, Ropes — 8

2. *Braun Hobbs, Floydada — 5

T3. Hudson Agee, Farwell — 4

T3. Kolter Dockery, Ropes — 4

T3. *Jake Fogerson, New Home — 4

T6. Daniel Alvarado, Lockney — 3

T6. Jayden Barrio, Littlefield — 3

T6. Brandon Cantu, Plains — 3

T6. Malik Epps-Keller, Lubbock-Cooper — 3

T6. Keyandre Jefferson, Post — 3

T6. *Darion Palacio, Slaton — 3

T6. E.J. Soto, Post — 3

* — incomplete stats

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 8