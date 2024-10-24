Individual stat leaders in Lubbock, South Plains high school football through Week 8

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores and season totals to sports@lubbockonline.com by Monday each week to be included.
Here are the Lubbock area's individual stat leaders entering Week 9 of the high school football season.
PASSING
1. Holden Phillips, Frenship — 157 of 214, 2,886 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INTs
2. Welker Horn, Lubbock Christian — 145 of 204, 2,254 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs
3. Nathan Martens, Muleshoe — 140 of 200, 2,245 yards, 27 TDs, 5 INTs
4. Wyatt Holmstrom, Seminole — 155 of 203, 2,083 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs
5. Daniel Ramos, Lamesa — 133 of 214, 1,922 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs
6. Chip Green, Littlefield — 108 of 173, 1,913 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs
7. Seth Mayberry, Plainview — 120 of 211, 1,677 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs
8. Gavin Broome, Plains — 107 of 190, 1,617 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs
9. Luke Arrington, Monterey — 106 of 172, 1,601 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs
10. Isaiah Vasquez, Coronado — 101 of 158, 1,517 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs
RUSHING
1. Ian Vergara, Post — 177 carries, 1,474 yards, 20 TDs
2. Chip Green, Littlefield — 154 carries, 1,014 yards, 16 TDs
3. Rolando Martinez, Abernathy — 124 carries, 954 yards, 8 TDs
4. Dez Williams, Monterey — 124 carries, 889 yards, 11 TDs
5. Jordan Martinez, Tahoka — 95 carries, 841 yards, 11 TDs
6. Kyree Baxter, Monterey — 88 carries, 770 yards, 16 TDs
7. Demarion Finch, Coronado — 141 carries, 769 yards, 7 TDs
8. Daenin Smith, Snyder — 160 carries, 764 yards, 7 TDs
9. Xavier Jimenez, Lockney — 109 carries, 758 yards, 8 TDs
10. Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell — 118 carries, 754 yards, 7 TDs
RECEIVING
1. Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe — 63 catches, 1,071 yards, 14 TDs
2. Leyton Stone, Frenship — 46 catches, 949 yards, 16 TDs
3. Cylius McCurley, Lamesa — 66 catches, 949 yards, 19 TDs
4. Jaibryn Ornelas, Sudan — 22 catches, 878 yards, 14 TDs
5. Chase Campbell, Frenship — 48 catches, 868 yards, 12 TDs
6. Logan McCormick, Seminole — 47 catches, 821 yards, 9 TDs
7. Yahir Quezada, Muleshoe — 45 catches, 729 yards, 9 TDs
8. Ruben Arguello, Tahoka — 36 catches, 715 yards, 7 TDs
9. Maddox Ellis, Plainview — 49 catches, 680 yards, 6 TDs
10. Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper — 40 catches, 676 yards, 11 TDs
TACKLES
1. Ben Castillo, Littlefield — 89 (64 solo), 18 TFL
2. Steven Hernandez, Tahoka — 88 (39 solo), 10 TFL
3. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 86 (18 solo), 19 TFL
4. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 85 (19 solo), 18 TFL
T5. Eli Randol, Levelland — 81 (52 solo), 6½ TFL
T5. Kasen Kauffman, Sudan — 81 (19 solo), 14 TFL
7. Fabian Gutierrez, Olton — 77 (37 solo), 8 TFL
8. Jeremiah Guitron, Plainview — 76 (42 solo), 12 TFL
9. *Matheu Corder, Smyer — 75 (49 solo), 10 TFL
10. Aybran Granados, Sudan — 73 (10 solo), 7 TFL
SACKS
1. Jonathan Harris Jr., Roosevelt — 8
2. Kaden Riker, Ropes — 7
T3. Luka Perez, Post — 6
T3. Victor Saenz, Ropes — 6
T5. Daevyne Barboza, Post — 5
T5. *John Lopez, Floydada — 5
T5. Emmitt Nelson, Olton — 5
T5. Wyatt Nelson, Olton — 5
T5. Elijah Soliz, Plainview — 5
T10. *Alex Mattox, Smyer — 4
T10. Marcelino Martinez, Post — 4
INTERCEPTIONS
1. Branson Simental, Ropes — 8
2. *Braun Hobbs, Floydada — 5
T3. Hudson Agee, Farwell — 4
T3. Kolter Dockery, Ropes — 4
T3. *Jake Fogerson, New Home — 4
T6. Daniel Alvarado, Lockney — 3
T6. Jayden Barrio, Littlefield — 3
T6. Brandon Cantu, Plains — 3
T6. Malik Epps-Keller, Lubbock-Cooper — 3
T6. Keyandre Jefferson, Post — 3
T6. *Darion Palacio, Slaton — 3
T6. E.J. Soto, Post — 3
* — incomplete stats
