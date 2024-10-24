See the Lubbock-area high school football schedule for Week 9

Here's the Week 9 schedule for high school football games involving Lubbock-area teams .
WEEK 9
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I
Coronado at Amarillo High, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I
Nazareth at Hart, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II
Paducah at Patton Springs, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7-1A DIVISION II
Crowell at Guthrie, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 8-1A DIVISION II
Lueders-Avoca at Jayton, 7 p.m.
TAPPS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 DIVISION III
Midland Holy Cross at Kingdom Prep, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
DISTRICT 2-6A
Odessa High at Frenship, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I
Lubbock High at Amarillo Caprock, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II
Amarillo Palo Duro at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Wichita Falls Memorial at Lubbock-Cooper, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 1-4A DIVISION II
Snyder at Seminole, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II
Borger at Estacado, 7 p.m.
Perryton at Levelland, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 1-3A DIVISION I
Bushland at Shallowater, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I
Denver City at Brownfield, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at Kermit, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION II
Idalou at Littlefield, 7 p.m.
Muleshoe at Slaton, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION I
Floydada at Abernathy, 7 p.m.
New Deal at Olton, 7 p.m.
Post at New Home, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II
Crosbyton at Morton, 7 p.m.
Ralls at Lockney, 7 p.m.
Sudan at Hale Center, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II
Plains at Tahoka, 7 p.m.
Ropes at Sundown, 7 p.m.
Seagraves at Smyer, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I
Happy at Springlake-Earth, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION I
Borden County at O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m.
Whiteface at Meadow, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-1A DIVISION I
Petersburg at Spur, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II
Hedley at Motley County, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION II
Amherst at Anton, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-1A DIVISION II
Dawson at Southland, 7 p.m.
Klondike at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Sands at Loop, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION II
Grapevine Faith at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION III
Lubbock Christian at Colleyville Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
TAPPS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1-DIVISION III
Christ the King at Amarillo San Jacinto, 5 p.m.
NON-DISTRICT
INTERCLASS
Amarillo PCHEA at Kress, 7:30 p.m.
West Texas Tornadoes at Lazbuddie, 7:30 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: See the Lubbock-area high school football schedule for Week 9
