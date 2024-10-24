Open in App
    See the Lubbock-area high school football schedule for Week 9

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfZ4G_0wJu45oh00

    Here's the Week 9 schedule for high school football games involving Lubbock-area teams .

    WEEK 9

    THURSDAY, OCT. 24

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

    Coronado at Amarillo High, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I

    Nazareth at Hart, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II

    Paducah at Patton Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 7-1A DIVISION II

    Crowell at Guthrie, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 8-1A DIVISION II

    Lueders-Avoca at Jayton, 7 p.m.

    TAPPS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1 DIVISION III

    Midland Holy Cross at Kingdom Prep, 7 p.m.

    More: Ranking the top 5 rivalries in Lubbock-area high school football

    FRIDAY, OCT. 25

    DISTRICT 2-6A

    Odessa High at Frenship, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

    Lubbock High at Amarillo Caprock, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

    Amarillo Palo Duro at Plainview, 7 p.m.

    Wichita Falls Memorial at Lubbock-Cooper, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 1-4A DIVISION II

    Snyder at Seminole, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II

    Borger at Estacado, 7 p.m.

    Perryton at Levelland, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 1-3A DIVISION I

    Bushland at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

    More: Lubbock-area football power rankings: Top teams continue to impress entering Week 9

    DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I

    Denver City at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

    Lamesa at Kermit, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION II

    Idalou at Littlefield, 7 p.m.

    Muleshoe at Slaton, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION I

    Floydada at Abernathy, 7 p.m.

    New Deal at Olton, 7 p.m.

    Post at New Home, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

    Crosbyton at Morton, 7 p.m.

    Ralls at Lockney, 7 p.m.

    Sudan at Hale Center, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

    Plains at Tahoka, 7 p.m.

    Ropes at Sundown, 7 p.m.

    Seagraves at Smyer, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I

    Happy at Springlake-Earth, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION I

    Borden County at O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m.

    Whiteface at Meadow, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 5-1A DIVISION I

    Petersburg at Spur, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II

    Hedley at Motley County, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION II

    Amherst at Anton, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 4-1A DIVISION II

    Dawson at Southland, 7 p.m.

    Klondike at Wilson, 7 p.m.

    Sands at Loop, 7 p.m.

    TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION II

    Grapevine Faith at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

    TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION III

    Lubbock Christian at Colleyville Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

    TAPPS SIX-MAN DISTRICT 1-DIVISION III

    Christ the King at Amarillo San Jacinto, 5 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    INTERCLASS

    Amarillo PCHEA at Kress, 7:30 p.m.

    West Texas Tornadoes at Lazbuddie, 7:30 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: See the Lubbock-area high school football schedule for Week 9

