High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 9

latest standings for districts involving Lubbock-area high school football teams.
Team Overall District District 2-6A Odessa Permian 7-0 2-0 Frenship 6-1 2-0 Midland 5-2 1-1 Midland Legacy 2-5 1-1 San Angelo Central 3-4 0-2 Odessa High 2-4 0-2 District 2-5A Division I Abilene High 6-2 4-0 Monterey 4-4 3-1 Amarillo High 3-3 2-1 Amarillo Tascosa 3-4 2-1 Coronado 2-6 1-3 Lubbock High 3-4 0-3 Amarillo Caprock 1-6 0-3 District 2-5A Division II Lubbock-Cooper 7-1 4-0 Abilene Wylie 6-1 4-0 Wichita Falls Memorial 5-2 2-1 Plainview 3-4 1-2 Abilene Cooper 2-6 1-3 Amarillo Palo Duro 3-4 0-3 Wichita Falls Legacy 0-7 0-3 District 1-4A Division II Seminole 7-0 1-0 Midland Greenwood 6-1 1-0 Fort Stockton 6-2 1-1 Monahans 4-4 1-1 Snyder 1-7 0-2 District 2-4A Division II Estacado 4-4 2-0 Borger 3-4 1-0 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 2-6 1-1 Levelland 4-3 0-1 Perryton 2-6 0-2 District 1-3A Division I Bushland 7-0 0-0 Dalhart 6-1 0-0 Shallowater 5-2 0-0 Amarillo River Road 3-3 0-0 District 2-3A Division I Lamesa 1-6 0-0 Kermit 1-6 0-0 Denver City 0-7 0-0 Brownfield 0-7 0-0 District 2-3A Division II Muleshoe 6-2 2-0 Idalou 5-2 1-0 Littlefield 5-3 1-1 Slaton 5-2 0-1 Roosevelt 5-3 0-2 District 2-2A Division I Post 7-0 2-0 Abernathy 5-2 2-0 Olton 4-3 1-1 New Home 3-4 1-1 New Deal 3-4 0-2 Floydada 2-5 0-2 District 1-2A Division II Gruver 8-0 2-0 Farwell 4-4 2-0 Stratford 3-3 0-1 Vega 1-5 0-1 Bovina 2-5 0-2 District 2-2A Division II Hale Center 6-1 2-0 Morton 3-4 2-0 Lockney 4-3 1-1 Sudan 4-3 1-1 Ralls 2-5 0-2 Crosbyton 2-5 0-2 District 3-2A Division II Ropes 7-0 2-0 Sundown 2-5 2-0 Tahoka 5-2 1-1 Seagraves 4-3 1-1 Plains 2-5 0-2 Smyer 0-7 0-2 District 2-1A Division I Springlake-Earth 4-2 2-0 Happy 6-1 1-0 Nazareth 5-3 1-1 Kress 3-4 0-2 Hart 0-5 0-1 District 3-1A Division I Borden County 5-3 2-0 Whiteface 7-0 1-0 O'Donnell 2-5 1-0 Meadow 4-4 0-2 Wellman-Union 2-6 0-2 District 5-1A Division I Petersburg 4-4 2-0 Spur 7-0 1-0 Turkey Valley 2-5 1-0 Lorenzo 3-5 0-2 Silverton 2-6 0-2 District 2-1A Division II Motley County 7-0 1-0 Paducah 4-2 1-0 McLean 3-5 1-1 Hedley 1-7 1-1 Patton Springs 2-6 0-2 District 3-1A Division II Whitharral 6-2 2-0 Anton 4-3 1-0 Amherst 5-2 0-1 Lazbuddie 0-7 0-2 District 4-1A Division II Sands 5-2 2-0 Klondike 3-4 2-0 Loop 5-2 1-1 Southland 2-5 0-2 Wilson 1-5 1-1 Dawson 1-5 0-2 District 8-1A Division II Jayton 8-0 2-0 Aspermont 5-3 2-0 Paint Creek 5-2 0-1 Lueders-Avoca 0-7 0-1 Rule 3-5 0-2 TAPPS District 1-Division II FW All Saints 7-0 2-0 Midland Christian 3-4 2-0 FW Southwest Christian 3-4 1-1 FW Christian 5-2 1-1 Lubbock Trinity 3-4 0-2 Grapevine Faith 1-6 0-2 TAPPS District 1-Division III Colleyville Covenant 4-3 2-0 Lubbock Christian 6-1 1-0 Arlington Pantego 6-1 1-1 FW Lake Country 3-4 1-1 Willow Park Trinity 2-6 0-2 TAPPS District I-Division II Six-Man Kingdom Prep 6-1 0-0 Christ the King 5-2 0-0 Midland Holy Cross 3-4 0-0 Amarillo San Jacinto 2-5 0-0 This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 9
