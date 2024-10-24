Open in App
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 9

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Here are the latest standings for districts involving Lubbock-area high school football teams.

    Send corrections, scores and stats to sports@lubbockonline.com .

    More: Lubbock-area football power rankings: Top teams continue to impress entering Week 9

    More: Ranking the top 5 rivalries in Lubbock-area high school football

    Lubbock-area high school football standings through Week 8

    Team Overall District
    District 2-6A
    Odessa Permian 7-0 2-0
    Frenship 6-1 2-0
    Midland 5-2 1-1
    Midland Legacy 2-5 1-1
    San Angelo Central 3-4 0-2
    Odessa High 2-4 0-2
    District 2-5A Division I
    Abilene High 6-2 4-0
    Monterey 4-4 3-1
    Amarillo High 3-3 2-1
    Amarillo Tascosa 3-4 2-1
    Coronado 2-6 1-3
    Lubbock High 3-4 0-3
    Amarillo Caprock 1-6 0-3
    District 2-5A Division II
    Lubbock-Cooper 7-1 4-0
    Abilene Wylie 6-1 4-0
    Wichita Falls Memorial 5-2 2-1
    Plainview 3-4 1-2
    Abilene Cooper 2-6 1-3
    Amarillo Palo Duro 3-4 0-3
    Wichita Falls Legacy 0-7 0-3
    District 1-4A Division II
    Seminole 7-0 1-0
    Midland Greenwood 6-1 1-0
    Fort Stockton 6-2 1-1
    Monahans 4-4 1-1
    Snyder 1-7 0-2
    District 2-4A Division II
    Estacado 4-4 2-0
    Borger 3-4 1-0
    Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 2-6 1-1
    Levelland 4-3 0-1
    Perryton 2-6 0-2
    District 1-3A Division I
    Bushland 7-0 0-0
    Dalhart 6-1 0-0
    Shallowater 5-2 0-0
    Amarillo River Road 3-3 0-0
    District 2-3A Division I
    Lamesa 1-6 0-0
    Kermit 1-6 0-0
    Denver City 0-7 0-0
    Brownfield 0-7 0-0
    District 2-3A Division II
    Muleshoe 6-2 2-0
    Idalou 5-2 1-0
    Littlefield 5-3 1-1
    Slaton 5-2 0-1
    Roosevelt 5-3 0-2
    District 2-2A Division I
    Post 7-0 2-0
    Abernathy 5-2 2-0
    Olton 4-3 1-1
    New Home 3-4 1-1
    New Deal 3-4 0-2
    Floydada 2-5 0-2
    District 1-2A Division II
    Gruver 8-0 2-0
    Farwell 4-4 2-0
    Stratford 3-3 0-1
    Vega 1-5 0-1
    Bovina 2-5 0-2
    District 2-2A Division II
    Hale Center 6-1 2-0
    Morton 3-4 2-0
    Lockney 4-3 1-1
    Sudan 4-3 1-1
    Ralls 2-5 0-2
    Crosbyton 2-5 0-2
    District 3-2A Division II
    Ropes 7-0 2-0
    Sundown 2-5 2-0
    Tahoka 5-2 1-1
    Seagraves 4-3 1-1
    Plains 2-5 0-2
    Smyer 0-7 0-2
    District 2-1A Division I
    Springlake-Earth 4-2 2-0
    Happy 6-1 1-0
    Nazareth 5-3 1-1
    Kress 3-4 0-2
    Hart 0-5 0-1
    District 3-1A Division I
    Borden County 5-3 2-0
    Whiteface 7-0 1-0
    O'Donnell 2-5 1-0
    Meadow 4-4 0-2
    Wellman-Union 2-6 0-2
    District 5-1A Division I
    Petersburg 4-4 2-0
    Spur 7-0 1-0
    Turkey Valley 2-5 1-0
    Lorenzo 3-5 0-2
    Silverton 2-6 0-2
    District 2-1A Division II
    Motley County 7-0 1-0
    Paducah 4-2 1-0
    McLean 3-5 1-1
    Hedley 1-7 1-1
    Patton Springs 2-6 0-2
    District 3-1A Division II
    Whitharral 6-2 2-0
    Anton 4-3 1-0
    Amherst 5-2 0-1
    Lazbuddie 0-7 0-2
    District 4-1A Division II
    Sands 5-2 2-0
    Klondike 3-4 2-0
    Loop 5-2 1-1
    Southland 2-5 0-2
    Wilson 1-5 1-1
    Dawson 1-5 0-2
    District 8-1A Division II
    Jayton 8-0 2-0
    Aspermont 5-3 2-0
    Paint Creek 5-2 0-1
    Lueders-Avoca 0-7 0-1
    Rule 3-5 0-2
    TAPPS District 1-Division II
    FW All Saints 7-0 2-0
    Midland Christian 3-4 2-0
    FW Southwest Christian 3-4 1-1
    FW Christian 5-2 1-1
    Lubbock Trinity 3-4 0-2
    Grapevine Faith 1-6 0-2
    TAPPS District 1-Division III
    Colleyville Covenant 4-3 2-0
    Lubbock Christian 6-1 1-0
    Arlington Pantego 6-1 1-1
    FW Lake Country 3-4 1-1
    Willow Park Trinity 2-6 0-2
    TAPPS District I-Division II Six-Man
    Kingdom Prep 6-1 0-0
    Christ the King 5-2 0-0
    Midland Holy Cross 3-4 0-0
    Amarillo San Jacinto 2-5 0-0

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 9

