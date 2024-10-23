Read all about it: Deer rifle had survival kit dating to World War II hidden in stock

When a Pennsylvania hunter inherited his father’s old deer hunting rifle, little did he know he also received a hidden time capsule dating back to World War II.

Bob Olson, 67, of northern Jefferson County, and formerly of Westmoreland County, feels fortunate to have the family heirloom of his late father, Bill Olson Jr.

He remembers his dad’s .300 Savage Model 99 rifle that he carried in the woods for several decades.

'He never got a deer with the gun'

“The gun has been in the family for nearly 70 years, as near as I can tell," he said. "My dad passed away in 1989 and he never got a deer with the gun.”

Olson said his mom gave the gun to his dad as a gift in the late 1950s.

“He was not the original owner,” he said as the gun’s serial number dates the rifle to 1941.

His dad did hunt when he could, but he worked two jobs to support the family.

“He only ever got one deer in his whole life and that was down at Cranberry Lake in Somerset County back in 1965,” he said, adding that he has the antlers from the buck still at his house.

In talking with his brother about the deer, he realized his father was using a slug gun, not his .300 that day.

“That kind of verified to me that nobody in our family has ever killed a deer with this gun,” he said.

Shortly after the patriarch of the family died, the gun was passed on to Ron Olson, Bob’s older brother, who lived in Colorado at the time.

“It was shot occasionally, but it was never hunted with and was stored in a gun safe for 35 years,” Bob Olson said.

About a year ago, Ron Olson moved back to Pennsylvania near DuBois about a half hour away from his brother.

“When he moved back to Pennsylvania, he gifted the gun back to me,” Bob Olson said.

That’s when nostalgia took over and he decided the gun needed to go hunting again.

In preparation for hunting season, he had the gun inspected a few weeks ago by a gunsmith to make sure it was clean, lubricated and functioning properly before he took it out.

A sort of survival kit

When the gunsmith in DuBois dismantled the gun, he discovered an old newspaper rolled up like a cigar, wooden matches and a strike pad inside the butt stock of the firearm.

It’s believed the original owner thought the newspaper and matches would come in handy if he needed to start a fire in the woods.

“Being there was never a recoil pad on the gun, I’m guessing (my dad) never took the butt plate off and had no idea that paper and stuff was in there. Whoever previously owned the gun must of put it in there,” Olson said.

He unraveled the newspaper from the Pittsburgh Sun Telegraph dated in 1943 and discovered part of the page included an article about a local marine pilot shooting down an enemy airplane in the Pacific Theater.

“I call it a time-capsule survival kit that’s been stored in that stock for 81 years,” he said.

Using space for emergency storage a common practice

His gunsmith, Lou Russell, was also surprised to find the small survival kit hidden inside the gun. Russell, who has been doing gunsmith work for 52 years, said, “It’s not very common to find something in the butt stock.”

It’s been about 20 years since he found something like that or a note stored in a gun.

“Sometimes the note would say, bought at such and such a time, or the name or phone number in case of emergency kind of thing. It’s kind of interesting from time to time I’ll get those odd notes and rolled up paper. I did not open (the newspaper) up and was surprised to hear the date on that. It was interesting,” Russell said.

On this model of gun, there’s a six to eight-inch hole in the stock for people to access the bolt that connects the stock to the action.

“It’s just hollow until you get to the bolt, so you can wrap up and put whatever you need to put in there for whatever reason,” Russell said.

“Technically if you have a screwdriver to take off the butt plate, you could put matches in there, a map or phone number, contact phone number kind of thing. It depends on the individual and how far into the woods they go and whether or not they view it necessary to have a survival kit. It’s a little too small for a drink but it will take some other stuff,” he said with a laugh.

Olson shared his discovery on a couple Facebook pages and was pleased with the comments people posted.

“Some of the people on there were telling me this was a common practice back in the early days,” he said.

Displaying bullet, clipping

He is also looking for more information about the newspaper page and the pilot mentioned in the story, Lt. Col. Harold A. "Hap" Langstaff, a native of Pittsburgh. He died on April 8, 2011, in Sacramento, California, at the age of 90. The obituary reads that Langstaff flew 113 combat missions between April 1943 and March 1944, and was credited with shooting down three Japanese Zeros in the Solomons.

Over the weekend, Olson made a shadow box display for the newspaper clipping and the other contents and a .300 Savage bullet in with it.

“It will be a conversation piece when anybody comes around,” he said.

'For 81 years, it was like a time capsule'

Olson is hoping he can finally have the gun shoot a deer this fall.

“If I’m lucky enough to harvest a deer with it, I’m going to retire it again and pass it along to my grandson (Isaiah Gish). I want to put my own note in the stock for him detailing the gun’s history and legacy. He’s 9 now, so I don’t plan on giving it to him until his 18th birthday, God willing I’m still around,” he said.

“It’s really a cool piece of history."

Olson and Russell both urge people who have older guns to check their stocks by removing the butt plates to see if they find any hidden treasures.

“For 81 years, it was like a time capsule,” Olson said.

Russell said, “For those people who have grandpa’s gun, try to take care of them and you’ll never know what’s inside if you take the butt plate off."

