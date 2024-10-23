Game of the Week: Shallowater football hosts No. 3 Bushland to start district play

Don't blink. There are three weeks left of the regular season, and the final district openers kick off Friday. High school football is in full gear in the Lubbock area. Here are the best matchups of Week 9.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Bushland (7-0, 0-0) at Shallowater (5-2, 0-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Todd Field

These teams have known they were playoff-bound from the beginning, but this is for something more.

The District 1-3A Division I title could very well be decided Friday. Dalhart is no pushover, but Bushland and Shallowater enter with their own impressive resumes.

The Falcons are unscathed and ranked No. 3 in the state. Five non-district opponents were Class 4A, and the others were Midland Christian and Canadian.

Bushland averages 43.3 points per game, but its defense might be even more impressive. The Falcons have held opponents to 15 points or fewer five times. The outliers came in a 42-21 win over Canadian and a 48-42 overtime win over Dumas. On the season Bushland has allowed 18.6 points per game.

Shallowater followed a similar path. The Mustangs faced four 4As, including 4A Division II No. 5 Seminole. Seminole and district mate Midland Greenwood — a combined 13-1 — accounted for Shallowater's two losses.

The Mustangs allow 19.6 points per game. A solid running game featuring multiple ball-carriers complements the stout defense.

The teams have a common opponent in Canadian, which Shallowater beat 49-27 three weeks ago.

Bushland and Shallowater have split the past two meetings, with each team winning on the road. The Falcons took a 35-3 decision last season.

Week 9 games to watch for Lubbock area

Post (7-0, 2-0) at New Home (3-4, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Leopard Field

Last week: Post 48, Olton 6; New Home 40, Floydada 7

The Antelopes continue to impress, but this may be their toughest opponent to this point. The Leopards know a loss probably takes them out of the district-title race, so intensity should be overflowing.

Wichita Falls Memorial (5-2, 2-1) at Lubbock-Cooper (7-1, 4-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium

Last week: Abilene Wylie 45, Wichita Falls Memorial 42; Lubbock-Cooper 31, Amarillo Palo Duro 20

It's not the same as the rivalry with Wichita Falls Rider, but it's still an important matchup. These two are at worst in the top three in district.

Sudan (4-3, 1-1) at Hale Center (6-1, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Owl Stadium

Last week: Lockney 57, Sudan 42; Hale Center 39, Crosbyton 8

The Hornets are talented enough to bounce back and throw a wrench in the district race. This will be the Owls' toughest test since Week 1.

New Deal (3-4, 0-2) at Olton (4-3, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium

Last week: Abernathy 38, New Deal 0; Post 48, Olton 6

Losers of three straight, the Lions are running out of time to turn things around. In all likelihood this game will decide the fourth playoff spot.

Denver City (0-7, 0-0) at Brownfield (0-7, 0-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Cub Stadium

Last week: Both teams open

Forget the records. These teams are both going to the playoffs, and the winner here might be the favorite to win the district championship.

