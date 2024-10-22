Open in App
    Texas Tech football bowl projections: Is a 2015 Texas Bowl vs. LSU rematch possible?

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    1 days ago

    The Texas Tech football team has to wait a bit longer before officially being bowl eligible, but the Red Raiders are still in striking distance of getting to the postseason for the fourth year in a row.

    The Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1) suffered a 59-35 loss to Baylor on Saturday to prevent them from that sixth win of the year. There are five more chances to get it done starting this week at TCU.

    Just outside the official picture right now, here's a fresh batch of Texas Tech bowl projections from around the country.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBsA1_0wGntmCn00

    Action Network: Texas Bowl

    Brett McMurphy of Action Network has the Red Raiders heading to Houston for a meeting with Arkansas in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31. Texas Tech and Arkansas last played in 2015 when the Red Raiders defeated the Razorbacks 35-24 in Fayetteville. Texas Tech and Arkansas are scheduled for a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031.

    CBS Sports: Texas Bowl

    Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is in agreement with McMurphy, sending the Red Raiders to the Texas Bowl. Palm has Texas Tech taking on LSU. This would be a rematch of the 2015 Texas Bowl where the Tigers dominated the Red Raiders 56-27 behind 212 yards and four touchdowns from Leonard Fournette.

    ESPN: Pop-Tarts Bowl

    Over at ESPN, Kyle Noagura and Mark Schlabach are once again in agreement, putting the Red Raiders in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. This week, they differ on potential opponents. Schlabach has Texas Tech taking on Notre Dame while Bonagura kept his projection from a week ago with Pittsburgh being the opposition.

    247Sports: Texas Bowl

    Another pick for the Texas Bowl comes from Brad Crawford of 247Sports . In this instance, Crawford has Texas Tech squaring off with Tennessee, which just knocked off Alabama and could be headed to the College Football Playoff. For now, he's got the Vols taking on the Red Raiders, a matchup that hasn't occurred since Aug. 30, 1997. Tennessee won that game 52-17 in front of 106,285 in attendance.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football bowl projections: Is a 2015 Texas Bowl vs. LSU rematch possible?

