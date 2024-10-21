Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Region I cross country results: Plains boys defend title with 1-2-3 finish

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    1 days ago

    The two-time reigning cross country champions are at it again.

    Plains repeated as boys team champion at the Region I-2A meet Monday at Mae Simmons Park in dominant fashion. Behind the top three finishers, Sawyer Hamilton, Jeremiah Gonzales and Christian Sanchez, respectively, the Cowboys totaled 37 points. Eldorado and Sonora tied for second with 133.

    Plains will return to Round Rock to try for a third consecutive Class 2A championship Nov. 1.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qa6Oi_0wGB5w1S00

    Farwell girls go 1-2, Lady Blue places second

    Farwell senior Bella Jaime ran the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 7.6 seconds, to win the girls region title. Teammate Lexi Wade placed second in 12:18.60.

    The duo led the Lady Blue to a second-place finish in the team standings and a berth to the state meet.

    REGION I CROSS COUNTRY MEETS

    Monday at Mae Simmons Park

    Note: Top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to UIL state meet.

    * — individual qualifier from Lubbock area

    REGION I-2A

    BOYS (5K)

    Team standings — 1. Plains 37; 2. (tie) Eldorado 133, Sonora 133; 4. Sunray 136; 5. Spearman 160; 6. Sundown 198; 7. Smyer 243 … 10. New Deal 321.

    Individual results — 1. Sawyer Hamilton, Plains, 16:51.20; 2. Jeremiah Gonzales, Plains, 16:54.40; 3. Christian Sanchez, Plains, 17:01.20; 4. Micah Zapata, Smyer, 17:06.10; 5. Jordan Rodriguez, Big Lake Reagan County, 17:12.80; 6. Armando Munoz, Fort Hancock, 17:21.70; 7. Ismael Pizano, Smyer, 17:22.40; 8. Austin Martinez, Smyer, 17:24.30; 9. Justin Bain, Sunray, 17:24.50; 10. Wyatt Killough, Sonora, 17:29.10. … 13. *Carter Gonzales, Hale Center, 17:47.60; 14. *Grayson Broadus, New Deal, 17:49.90 … 16. *Noah Rigler, Abernathy, 17:55.10.

    GIRLS (2 miles)

    Team standings — 1. Gruver 76; 2. Farwell 79; 3. Sundown 134; 4. Christoval 147; 5. Clarendon 172 … 8. Whiteface 239.

    Individual results — 1. Bella Jaime, Farwell, 12:07.60; 2. Lexi Wade, Farwell, 12:18.60; 3. Victoria Guerrero, Coleman, 12:25.20; 4. Halle McLain, Gruver, 12:34.60; 5. Matilda Galvan, Ballinger, 12:39.20; 6. Logan Lang, Wink, 12:44.90; 7. Taytum Kane, Wellington, 12:45.50; 8. Presley Polk, Christoval, 12:48.00; 9. Brylee McKay, McCamey, 12:48.60; 10. Kenadee Millican, Christoval, 12:49.60.

    REGION I-4A

    BOYS (5K)

    Team standings — 1. Canyon 17; 2. Dumas 95; 3. Big Spring 110; 4. West Plains 156; 5. San Elizario.

    Individual results — 1. Lathan Lewter, Canyon, 15:22.20; 2. Ryan Fernandez, Canyon, 15:48.60; 3. Noah Cooper, Canyon, 16:04.20; 4. Antonio Arreola, San Elizario, 16:15.10; 5. Aaryan Katwal-Shaver, 16:24.20; 6. Jamison Kirton, Canyon, 16:25.10; 7. Dayson Smith, Canyon, 16:26.40; 8. Grady Simmons, Canyon, 16:31.10; 9. Gavin Ortiz, Andrews, 16:31.80; 10. Pedro Jimenez, El Paso Austin, 16:36.40. … 19. *Saul Hernandez, Levelland, 16:53.40.

    GIRLS (2 miles)

    Team standings — 1. Canyon 40; 2. Canyon Randall 43; 3. Dumas 107; 4. Brownwood 130; 5. Decatur 159.

    Individual results — 1. Addy Bristow, Canyon, 11:08.00; 2. Nayomi Granados, Randall, 11:11.80; 3. Brooke French, Randall, 11:39.90; 4. Emily Gross, Dumas, 11:40.40; 5. Rebel Rea, Randall, 11:49.60; 6. Alexia Martinez, Fabens, 11:54.90; 7. Crickette Morris, Canyon, 11:57.10; 8. Avery Brown, Canyon, 12:02.30; 9. Michaela Sharber, Canyon, 12:15.00; 10. Mikylee Morrison, Andrews, 12:20.20.

    REGION I-6A

    BOYS (5K)

    Team standings — 1. Southlake Carroll 46; 2. El Paso Eastwood 94; 3. Trophy Club Nelson 120; 4. Flower Mound Marcus 121; 5. McKinney Boyd 185.

    Individual results — 1. Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll, 14:53.40; 2. Joaquin De La Cruz, McKinney Boyd, 15:07.00; 3. Ruel Newberry, Denton Guyer, 15:12.50; 4. Aidan Torres, El Paso Eastwood, 15:14.80; 5. Aleksandr Acuna, Denton Braswell, 15:18.60; 6. Griffin Cords, Southlake Carroll, 15:24.20; 7. Elijah Rivera-Campos, Hebron, 15:29.50; 8. Matthias Peterson, Nelson, 15:40.70; 9. Blake Bullard, Southlake Carroll, 15:44.50; 10. Parker Noffz, Flower Mound Marcus.

    GIRLS (5K)

    Team standings — 1. Flower Mound 34; 2. Trophy Club Nelson 97; 3. Southlake Carroll 124; 4. Prosper 127; 5. El Paso Franklin 158.

    Individual results — 1. Macy Wingard, Denton Braswell, 17:18.90; 2. Maya Easterwood, Coppell, 17:25.30; 3. Adeline Bennett, Flower Mound, 17:44.40; 4. Alexandra Fox, Flower Mound, 17:46.30; 5. Ava Cole, Flower Mound, 17:49.10; 6. Adelynn Rodriguez, El Paso Eastwood, 18:05.70; 7. Emily Orr, El Paso Franklin, 18:20.10; 8. Presley Collins, Haslet Eaton, 18:22.80; 9. Meagan Meyers, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 18:32.30; 10. Reyna Heisserer, Nelson, 18:43.50.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Region I cross country results: Plains boys defend title with 1-2-3 finish

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily25 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy