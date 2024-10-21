Region I cross country results: Plains boys defend title with 1-2-3 finish

The two-time reigning cross country champions are at it again.

Plains repeated as boys team champion at the Region I-2A meet Monday at Mae Simmons Park in dominant fashion. Behind the top three finishers, Sawyer Hamilton, Jeremiah Gonzales and Christian Sanchez, respectively, the Cowboys totaled 37 points. Eldorado and Sonora tied for second with 133.

Plains will return to Round Rock to try for a third consecutive Class 2A championship Nov. 1.

Farwell girls go 1-2, Lady Blue places second

Farwell senior Bella Jaime ran the 2-mile course in 12 minutes, 7.6 seconds, to win the girls region title. Teammate Lexi Wade placed second in 12:18.60.

The duo led the Lady Blue to a second-place finish in the team standings and a berth to the state meet.

REGION I CROSS COUNTRY MEETS

Monday at Mae Simmons Park

Note: Top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to UIL state meet.

* — individual qualifier from Lubbock area

REGION I-2A

BOYS (5K)

Team standings — 1. Plains 37; 2. (tie) Eldorado 133, Sonora 133; 4. Sunray 136; 5. Spearman 160; 6. Sundown 198; 7. Smyer 243 … 10. New Deal 321.

Individual results — 1. Sawyer Hamilton, Plains, 16:51.20; 2. Jeremiah Gonzales, Plains, 16:54.40; 3. Christian Sanchez, Plains, 17:01.20; 4. Micah Zapata, Smyer, 17:06.10; 5. Jordan Rodriguez, Big Lake Reagan County, 17:12.80; 6. Armando Munoz, Fort Hancock, 17:21.70; 7. Ismael Pizano, Smyer, 17:22.40; 8. Austin Martinez, Smyer, 17:24.30; 9. Justin Bain, Sunray, 17:24.50; 10. Wyatt Killough, Sonora, 17:29.10. … 13. *Carter Gonzales, Hale Center, 17:47.60; 14. *Grayson Broadus, New Deal, 17:49.90 … 16. *Noah Rigler, Abernathy, 17:55.10.

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team standings — 1. Gruver 76; 2. Farwell 79; 3. Sundown 134; 4. Christoval 147; 5. Clarendon 172 … 8. Whiteface 239.

Individual results — 1. Bella Jaime, Farwell, 12:07.60; 2. Lexi Wade, Farwell, 12:18.60; 3. Victoria Guerrero, Coleman, 12:25.20; 4. Halle McLain, Gruver, 12:34.60; 5. Matilda Galvan, Ballinger, 12:39.20; 6. Logan Lang, Wink, 12:44.90; 7. Taytum Kane, Wellington, 12:45.50; 8. Presley Polk, Christoval, 12:48.00; 9. Brylee McKay, McCamey, 12:48.60; 10. Kenadee Millican, Christoval, 12:49.60.

REGION I-4A

BOYS (5K)

Team standings — 1. Canyon 17; 2. Dumas 95; 3. Big Spring 110; 4. West Plains 156; 5. San Elizario.

Individual results — 1. Lathan Lewter, Canyon, 15:22.20; 2. Ryan Fernandez, Canyon, 15:48.60; 3. Noah Cooper, Canyon, 16:04.20; 4. Antonio Arreola, San Elizario, 16:15.10; 5. Aaryan Katwal-Shaver, 16:24.20; 6. Jamison Kirton, Canyon, 16:25.10; 7. Dayson Smith, Canyon, 16:26.40; 8. Grady Simmons, Canyon, 16:31.10; 9. Gavin Ortiz, Andrews, 16:31.80; 10. Pedro Jimenez, El Paso Austin, 16:36.40. … 19. *Saul Hernandez, Levelland, 16:53.40.

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team standings — 1. Canyon 40; 2. Canyon Randall 43; 3. Dumas 107; 4. Brownwood 130; 5. Decatur 159.

Individual results — 1. Addy Bristow, Canyon, 11:08.00; 2. Nayomi Granados, Randall, 11:11.80; 3. Brooke French, Randall, 11:39.90; 4. Emily Gross, Dumas, 11:40.40; 5. Rebel Rea, Randall, 11:49.60; 6. Alexia Martinez, Fabens, 11:54.90; 7. Crickette Morris, Canyon, 11:57.10; 8. Avery Brown, Canyon, 12:02.30; 9. Michaela Sharber, Canyon, 12:15.00; 10. Mikylee Morrison, Andrews, 12:20.20.

REGION I-6A

BOYS (5K)

Team standings — 1. Southlake Carroll 46; 2. El Paso Eastwood 94; 3. Trophy Club Nelson 120; 4. Flower Mound Marcus 121; 5. McKinney Boyd 185.

Individual results — 1. Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll, 14:53.40; 2. Joaquin De La Cruz, McKinney Boyd, 15:07.00; 3. Ruel Newberry, Denton Guyer, 15:12.50; 4. Aidan Torres, El Paso Eastwood, 15:14.80; 5. Aleksandr Acuna, Denton Braswell, 15:18.60; 6. Griffin Cords, Southlake Carroll, 15:24.20; 7. Elijah Rivera-Campos, Hebron, 15:29.50; 8. Matthias Peterson, Nelson, 15:40.70; 9. Blake Bullard, Southlake Carroll, 15:44.50; 10. Parker Noffz, Flower Mound Marcus.

GIRLS (5K)

Team standings — 1. Flower Mound 34; 2. Trophy Club Nelson 97; 3. Southlake Carroll 124; 4. Prosper 127; 5. El Paso Franklin 158.

Individual results — 1. Macy Wingard, Denton Braswell, 17:18.90; 2. Maya Easterwood, Coppell, 17:25.30; 3. Adeline Bennett, Flower Mound, 17:44.40; 4. Alexandra Fox, Flower Mound, 17:46.30; 5. Ava Cole, Flower Mound, 17:49.10; 6. Adelynn Rodriguez, El Paso Eastwood, 18:05.70; 7. Emily Orr, El Paso Franklin, 18:20.10; 8. Presley Collins, Haslet Eaton, 18:22.80; 9. Meagan Meyers, Mansfield Lake Ridge, 18:32.30; 10. Reyna Heisserer, Nelson, 18:43.50.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Region I cross country results: Plains boys defend title with 1-2-3 finish