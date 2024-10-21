Ranking the top 5 rivalries in Lubbock-area high school football

There's nothing quite like a rivalry game. Whether friendly or heated, when both teams bring their best because of who's on the other side, it adds a special competitive feeling.

Rivalries evolve and are sometimes relative to the times. There are plenty of great ones around the Lubbock area, but here's a stab at the best of the best in regard to high school football.

LUBBOCK'S BEST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RIVALRIES

Coronado vs. Monterey

First meeting: 1966

Total games: 51

Consecutive meetings since: 1987

This matchup checks all the boxes of a good rivalry. Proximity, general dislike and balance. Of the past 15 meetings, Coronado has won eight and Monterey seven. The Plainsmen beat the Mustangs 42-12 this season, a week before the Battle of the Silver Spurs against Lubbock High.

Frenship vs. Lubbock-Cooper

First meeting: 1936

Total games: 43

Consecutive meetings since: 2014

This one doesn't have the longevity of others, but it's the most competitive rivalry these days. The past five matchups were each decided by single digits, including four consecutive by one possession. That streak ended with Frenship's 51-42 win this season.

Floydada vs. Lockney

First meeting: 1921

Total games: 96

Consecutive meetings since: 1937* (other than 2020 because of COVID-19 issues)

There's no love lost between these two. The feelings involved in this are what rivalries are all about. Lockney won 42-23 this season to make it 2-2 over the past four meetings. Floydada can still brag about a 65-30-1 series advantage.

Littlefield vs. Muleshoe

First meeting: 1930

Total games: 72

Consecutive meetings since: 2010 (One year without playing since 1998)

About 30 miles apart, these two have a long history. It's even better when a district win is on the line. Such is the case again, with the Mules getting a 55-51 win Friday.

Post vs. Slaton

First meeting: 1921

Total games: 89

Consecutive meetings since: 2004

Like Littlefield-Muleshoe, these teams dub their rivalry the War on (Highway) 84. This one is a little older and more competitive. Scores from some of the earliest matchups have conflicting reports, but the all-time series is almost even.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lubbock High vs. Monterey; Brownfield vs. Levelland; Idalou vs. Shallowater; Farwell vs. Texico (N.M.); Hereford vs. Plainview; Lubbock High vs. Plainview; Crosbyton vs. Ralls.

