Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Ranking the top 5 rivalries in Lubbock-area high school football

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    There's nothing quite like a rivalry game. Whether friendly or heated, when both teams bring their best because of who's on the other side, it adds a special competitive feeling.

    Rivalries evolve and are sometimes relative to the times. There are plenty of great ones around the Lubbock area, but here's a stab at the best of the best in regard to high school football.

    LUBBOCK'S BEST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RIVALRIES

    Coronado vs. Monterey

    First meeting: 1966

    Total games: 51

    Consecutive meetings since: 1987

    This matchup checks all the boxes of a good rivalry. Proximity, general dislike and balance. Of the past 15 meetings, Coronado has won eight and Monterey seven. The Plainsmen beat the Mustangs 42-12 this season, a week before the Battle of the Silver Spurs against Lubbock High.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HkF1_0wFMLOCj00

    Frenship vs. Lubbock-Cooper

    First meeting: 1936

    Total games: 43

    Consecutive meetings since: 2014

    This one doesn't have the longevity of others, but it's the most competitive rivalry these days. The past five matchups were each decided by single digits, including four consecutive by one possession. That streak ended with Frenship's 51-42 win this season.

    Floydada vs. Lockney

    First meeting: 1921

    Total games: 96

    Consecutive meetings since: 1937* (other than 2020 because of COVID-19 issues)

    There's no love lost between these two. The feelings involved in this are what rivalries are all about. Lockney won 42-23 this season to make it 2-2 over the past four meetings. Floydada can still brag about a 65-30-1 series advantage.

    Littlefield vs. Muleshoe

    First meeting: 1930

    Total games: 72

    Consecutive meetings since: 2010 (One year without playing since 1998)

    About 30 miles apart, these two have a long history. It's even better when a district win is on the line. Such is the case again, with the Mules getting a 55-51 win Friday.

    Post vs. Slaton

    First meeting: 1921

    Total games: 89

    Consecutive meetings since: 2004

    Like Littlefield-Muleshoe, these teams dub their rivalry the War on (Highway) 84. This one is a little older and more competitive. Scores from some of the earliest matchups have conflicting reports, but the all-time series is almost even.

    HONORABLE MENTION

    Lubbock High vs. Monterey; Brownfield vs. Levelland; Idalou vs. Shallowater; Farwell vs. Texico (N.M.); Hereford vs. Plainview; Lubbock High vs. Plainview; Crosbyton vs. Ralls.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Ranking the top 5 rivalries in Lubbock-area high school football

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SEC Announces Punishment For Texas' Behavior Saturday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post26 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy