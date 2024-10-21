Open in App
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Football and volleyball players are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.

    The A-J accepts nominations each week until noon Sunday. Online voting begins at 4 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced the first Friday of the following month.

    HOW TO NOMINATE

    ► Coaching staffs can nominate a player for next week's award by emailing sports@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

    ► Include nomination with grade level and pertinent stats/info from this week's games/results.

    Here are this week's nominees.

    Female nominees

    Quinn Bruington, Jr., Lubbock Christian — Notched 10 kills on 15 attempts in a win over Midland Classical. She also had three blocks and four digs.

    Malory Holdman, Jr., Coronado — Had 40 assists, 22 digs, three kills, three aces and a block in a win over Plainview.

    Olivia Whitfield, Sr., Frenship — Posted 35 assists, 11 digs and two aces in a win over Midland Legacy.

    Male nominees

    Kyree Baxter, Sr., Monterey — Ran for 124 yards and four TDs, adding a 74-yard TD catch in a win over Amarillo Tascosa.

    Hector Gerhardt, Sr., Hale Center — Ran for 245 yards and two TDs on 13 carries in a win over Crosbyton.

    Branson Simental, So., Ropes — Recorded three interceptions and three tackles in a win over Smyer.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock A-J high school athlete of the week?

