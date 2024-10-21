Open in App
    Schlotzsky's on 19th to offer $3 sandwiches, chance for BOGO meals for a year

    By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    A Lubbock Schlotzsky's restaurant is celebrating its anniversary with $3 sandwiches and a chance to earn a free buy-one-get-one-free meals coupon for a year.

    On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Schlotzsky's at3715 19th St will have a guest appreciation and reopening anniversary. The restaurant will recognize the 1 -year reopening anniversary after a fire closed it in 2022 . This also recognizes the family's 46 years of business in Lubbock.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAPQy_0wFLqaiD00

    The restaurant will offer $2.99 small Originals. The first 100 customers to purchase a 4-Pack of Cinnabon will also receive a buy one, get one Free Entrée for a year coupon.

    From Thursday-Sunday, 10% of sales will be donated to Saint Benedict’s Chapel, which is a partnership of 10 churches helping the city's homeless, working poor, and food insecure.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Schlotzsky's on 19th to offer $3 sandwiches, chance for BOGO meals for a year

