A Lubbock Schlotzsky's restaurant is celebrating its anniversary with $3 sandwiches and a chance to earn a free buy-one-get-one-free meals coupon for a year.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Schlotzsky's at3715 19th St will have a guest appreciation and reopening anniversary. The restaurant will recognize the 1 -year reopening anniversary after a fire closed it in 2022 . This also recognizes the family's 46 years of business in Lubbock.

The restaurant will offer $2.99 small Originals. The first 100 customers to purchase a 4-Pack of Cinnabon will also receive a buy one, get one Free Entrée for a year coupon.

From Thursday-Sunday, 10% of sales will be donated to Saint Benedict’s Chapel, which is a partnership of 10 churches helping the city's homeless, working poor, and food insecure.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Schlotzsky's on 19th to offer $3 sandwiches, chance for BOGO meals for a year