Lubbock-area football power rankings: Top teams continue to impress entering Week 9

Here are the top teams in the Lubbock area entering Week 9 of the high school football season. Teams are ranked on a pound-for-pound basis.

1. Seminole (7-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 1; Open

This week: vs. Snyder (1-7, 0-2)

Seminole will look to keep rolling after a week off.

2. Frenship (6-1, 2-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 51-48 at Midland Legacy

This week: vs. Odessa High (2-4, 0-2)

The Tigers offense seems unstoppable at times.

3. Lubbock-Cooper (7-1, 4-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 31-20 at Amarillo Palo Duro

This week: vs. Wichita Falls Memorial (5-2, 2-1)

The Pirates took care of business on the road following a short week.

4. Ropes (7-0, 2-0)

Last week: No. 4; W, 62-6 vs. Smyer

This week: at Sundown (2-5, 2-0)

The Eagles weren't pleased with their defense a week earlier and made up for it.

5. Post (7-0, 2-0)

Last week: No. 5; W, 48-6 vs. Olton

This week: at New Home (3-4, 1-1)

The Antelopes held a team to six points for a third time.

6. Shallowater (5-2, 0-0)

Last week: No. 6; Open

This week: vs. Bushland (7-0, 0-0)

The Mustangs had an extra week to prep for a big-time showdown.

7. Lubbock Christian (6-1, 1-0)

Last week: No. 7; Open

This week: at Colleyville Covenent Christian (4-3, 2-0)

A district title could be on the line this week.

8. Muleshoe (6-2, 2-0)

Last week: No. 8; W, 55-51 vs. Littlefield

This week: at Slaton (5-2, 0-1)

The Mules have scored 55 or more in five games.

9. Idalou (5-2, 1-0)

Last week: No. 9; W, 40-6 vs. Roosevelt

This week: at Littlefield (5-3, 1-1)

The Wildcats started district play in dominant fashion.

10. Abernathy (5-2, 2-0)

Last week: No. 10; W, 38-0 at New Deal

This week: vs. Floydada (2-5, 0-2)

The Antelopes posted their first shutout of the season.

SIX-MAN RANKINGS

1. Jayton (8-0, 2-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 54-0 at Rule

This week: vs. Lueders-Avoca (0-7, 0-1)

Eight games, eight mercy-rule wins for the Jaybirds.

2. Whiteface (7-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 68-0 vs. Wellman-Union

This week: at Meadow (4-4, 0-2)

The Antelopes pitched their third shutout of the season.

3. Whitharral (6-2, 2-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 83-34 at Amherst

This week: Open

The Panthers took down a state-ranked foe.

4. Spur (7-0, 1-0)

Last week: No. 4; Open

This week: vs. Petersburg (4-4, 2-0)

Can the Bulldogs stay unscathed after an open date?

5. Paducah (4-2, 1-0)

Last week: No. 5; W, 51-6 vs. McLean

This week: at Patton Springs (2-6, 0-2)

Given the opponent, that was the Dragons' best defensive outing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock-area football power rankings: Top teams continue to impress entering Week 9