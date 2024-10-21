Open in App
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against TCU

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esFvt_0wFL4HJJ00

    The Texas Tech football team hits the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

    The Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1) were dropped 59-35 by the Baylor Bears on Saturday to snap the team's four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play with a 13-7 road win over Utah.

    See Texas Tech football ticket prices for every game this season

    Texas Tech football tickets, best prices for Baylor game

    Tickets to Saturday's game against TCU are still available on StubHub . Available ticket prices start at $93 and reach as high as $500 for the lower bowl.

    To see the full ticket offering on the secondary market, visit StubHub .

    Texas Tech football 2024 schedule

    August 31 vs. Abilene Christian: W, 52-51 (OT)

    Sept. 7 at Washington State: L, 37-16

    Sept. 14 vs. North Texas: W, 66-21

    Sept. 21 vs. Arizona State, W, 30-22

    Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati, W, 44-41

    Oct. 5 at Arizona, W, 28-22

    Oct. 19 vs. Baylor, L, 59-35

    Oct. 26 at TCU*

    Nov. 2 at Iowa State*

    Nov. 9 vs. Colorado*

    Nov. 23 at Oklahoma State*

    Nov. 30 vs. West Virginia*

    *denotes Big 12 Conference game

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against TCU

