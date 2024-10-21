How to buy Texas Tech football tickets? See prices for 2024 game against TCU

The Texas Tech football team hits the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1) were dropped 59-35 by the Baylor Bears on Saturday to snap the team's four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play with a 13-7 road win over Utah.

Tickets to Saturday's game against TCU are still available on StubHub . Available ticket prices start at $93 and reach as high as $500 for the lower bowl.

Texas Tech football 2024 schedule

August 31 vs. Abilene Christian: W, 52-51 (OT)

Sept. 7 at Washington State: L, 37-16

Sept. 14 vs. North Texas: W, 66-21

Sept. 21 vs. Arizona State, W, 30-22

Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati, W, 44-41

Oct. 5 at Arizona, W, 28-22

Oct. 19 vs. Baylor, L, 59-35

Oct. 26 at TCU*

Nov. 2 at Iowa State*

Nov. 9 vs. Colorado*

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma State*

Nov. 30 vs. West Virginia*

*denotes Big 12 Conference game

