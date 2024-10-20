The Texas Tech football team will be getting an afternoon kick time for Saturday's game against TCU.

The Big 12 Conference announced start times and television designations for the Week 9 slate on Saturday. The Red Raiders will begin their contest against the Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game will air nationally on FOX.

Texas Tech is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play after suffering a 59-35 loss at home to Baylor on Saturday. TCU improved to 4-3 and 2-2 with a 13-7 rock fight triumph at Utah.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What time does Texas Tech football play TCU in Week 9?