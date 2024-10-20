Open in App
    What time does Texas Tech football play TCU in Week 9?

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJl6M_0wEeFM5W00

    The Texas Tech football team will be getting an afternoon kick time for Saturday's game against TCU.

    The Big 12 Conference announced start times and television designations for the Week 9 slate on Saturday. The Red Raiders will begin their contest against the Horned Frogs at 2:30 p.m. from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game will air nationally on FOX.

    Texas Tech is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play after suffering a 59-35 loss at home to Baylor on Saturday. TCU improved to 4-3 and 2-2 with a 13-7 rock fight triumph at Utah.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What time does Texas Tech football play TCU in Week 9?

