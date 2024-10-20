Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Lubbock business news includes #1 coffee shop, Schlotzsky's deal, hospitals' struggles

    By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQgPc_0wERDfjU00

    Hello A-J readers!

    Hospitals, the nation's #1 coffee shop and Lubbock trending on AirBnB made business headlines this week, so let's delve into those topics.

    We are now more than three weeks into ongoing cybersecurity issues at UMC Health System and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Details have remained difficult to obtain, but we do know the medical institutions are still being impacted. TTUHSC had to change how its employees logged hours. UMC patients recently regained access to the MyTeamCare patient portal, and the center could use the Electronic Health Record system and the Find-a-Physician page.

    Neither organization has stated if patients' information is at risk.

    While Covenant Health has managed to not be hit by the cybersecurity event, it is feeling the pressure of being the only one fully operational. Hurricane Helene also damaged a Baxter manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which prompted a shortage of IV fluid. The shortage, paired with already draining supply, led to Covenant pausing elective surgeries for the time being.

    More: Cybersecurity attack continues impact at West Texas hospitals after three weeks

    In the realm of coffee, Monomyth earned the title of #1 Best Independent Coffee Shop in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The Lubbock shop beat competitors from Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Chicago, proving what we already knew - Monomyth is great.

    More: Lubbock coffee shop named #1 Best Independent by USA Today Reader's Choice Awards

    Lubbock also gained a second unexpected win: being one of the top 10 most searched for domestic travel destinations this winter on AirBnB.

    "Lubbock is gaining attention as a winter destination, and it’s easy to see why with its rich music history and vibrant arts scene," said Lisa Cohen, with AirBnB. "The nearby wineries and scenic landscapes provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, making Lubbock an intriguing choice for travelers looking to experience a different side of Texas this winter."

    More: AirBnB winter report lists Lubbock as top winter destination. Here's why, where to stay.

    Schlotzsky's at 3715 19th St. will have a guest appreciation and reopening anniversary event on Oct. 24. Customers will be able to buy $2.99 small Originals and if they buy a 4 CinnaPack, they can also get a BOGO Entrée Free for a Year Card for $19.99. Between Oct. 24-27, 10% of sales will go to Saint Benedict’s Chapel, which is a partnership of 10 churches helping the city's homeless, working poor, and food insecure.

    Bread & Jam, 5507 126th St., #211, sent me the details on its upcoming Autumn Open House on Oct. 26. The event will be from noon-6 p.m. and offer a variety of fall flavored treats while celebrating the recent opening.

    Going into next week, I'll be talking to Taco Cabana about a potential expansion and working on the end of the month round up. We will be continuing to follow the ransomware/cybersecurity events impacting UMC and TTUHSC.

    As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes #1 coffee shop, Schlotzsky's deal, hospitals' struggles

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
    Dallas Cowboys On SI2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy