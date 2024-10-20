Lubbock business news includes #1 coffee shop, Schlotzsky's deal, hospitals' struggles

Hello A-J readers!

Hospitals, the nation's #1 coffee shop and Lubbock trending on AirBnB made business headlines this week, so let's delve into those topics.

We are now more than three weeks into ongoing cybersecurity issues at UMC Health System and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Details have remained difficult to obtain, but we do know the medical institutions are still being impacted. TTUHSC had to change how its employees logged hours. UMC patients recently regained access to the MyTeamCare patient portal, and the center could use the Electronic Health Record system and the Find-a-Physician page.

Neither organization has stated if patients' information is at risk.

While Covenant Health has managed to not be hit by the cybersecurity event, it is feeling the pressure of being the only one fully operational. Hurricane Helene also damaged a Baxter manufacturing facility in North Carolina, which prompted a shortage of IV fluid. The shortage, paired with already draining supply, led to Covenant pausing elective surgeries for the time being.

In the realm of coffee, Monomyth earned the title of #1 Best Independent Coffee Shop in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The Lubbock shop beat competitors from Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Chicago, proving what we already knew - Monomyth is great.

Lubbock also gained a second unexpected win: being one of the top 10 most searched for domestic travel destinations this winter on AirBnB.

"Lubbock is gaining attention as a winter destination, and it’s easy to see why with its rich music history and vibrant arts scene," said Lisa Cohen, with AirBnB. "The nearby wineries and scenic landscapes provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, making Lubbock an intriguing choice for travelers looking to experience a different side of Texas this winter."

Schlotzsky's at 3715 19th St. will have a guest appreciation and reopening anniversary event on Oct. 24. Customers will be able to buy $2.99 small Originals and if they buy a 4 CinnaPack, they can also get a BOGO Entrée Free for a Year Card for $19.99. Between Oct. 24-27, 10% of sales will go to Saint Benedict’s Chapel, which is a partnership of 10 churches helping the city's homeless, working poor, and food insecure.

Bread & Jam, 5507 126th St., #211, sent me the details on its upcoming Autumn Open House on Oct. 26. The event will be from noon-6 p.m. and offer a variety of fall flavored treats while celebrating the recent opening.

Going into next week, I'll be talking to Taco Cabana about a potential expansion and working on the end of the month round up. We will be continuing to follow the ransomware/cybersecurity events impacting UMC and TTUHSC.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

