Opinion: Wheatley: Keep Lubbock Moving, Vote for Prop A

Prop A is a road bond initiative to fund seven critical infrastructure projects across the city of Lubbock. It will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for Lubbock voters. Early voting starts Monday. The Keep Lubbock Moving PAC, chaired by Jordan Wheatley, is supporting the initiative, urging voters to vote for Proposition A.

DIDN’T WE VOTE ON A ROAD BOND JUST TWO YEARS AGO?

Yes. Voters approved it, projects are underway and the City delivered on what was promised. Lubbock was more than a decade behind in addressing critical street infrastructure needs, all while experiencing rapid growth. The 2022 proposal identified the most pressing needs at the time and provided strong momentum toward closing the gap. Today, 16 out of 17 2022 road projects are underway. Now, we have an opportunity to build on that momentum and tackle these seven critical projects, helping us catch up and manage future improvements more efficiently. Projects for new and improved roads are critical to meet the needs of a city seeing incredible growth. Approval will allow Lubbock to continue to grow without continuing to slow.

CONGESTION AND DRIVE TIMES WORSENING

Congestion on Lubbock streets is at an all-time high. The days of the “15-minute commute” in Lubbock are a thing of the past. Roads that lack the capacity to handle increased traffic lead to a higher risk of accidents and longer drive times. Traffic congestion will continue to become more dangerous for Lubbock drivers if we do not catch up and look ahead. Proposition A will strategically and significantly reduce traffic accidents and road congestion in areas of rapid growth in our community.

SAFETY NEAR ALL THREE SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Schools are a major traffic generator. When they are built in developing neighborhoods the roadways often used by parents and students are not yet built to carry all the traffic they generate, causing safety concerns. Six of the seven projects are critical for enhancing safety and keeping traffic moving in and around Lubbock, Frenship, and Cooper ISD’s.

WHAT WILL THIS COST TAXPAYERS ?

The average homeowner in Lubbock will see a maximum increase of just under $30 a year. Homeowners 65 and older will not be affected by the passing of Proposition A.

THE TIME IS NOW

Bottom line: We cannot afford to delay. If Proposition A does not pass in the November 5th election, it will trigger a 36-month waiting period before we can begin construction on these important projects. As Lubbock continues to grow, our streets will not be able to keep pace. Meanwhile, costs and interest rates will only continue to rise. The time is now.

For our Safety, For our Future. Please support proposition A and vote FOR.

Visit keeplbkmoving.com for more information.

(Jordan Wheatley is chairman of the Keep Lubbock Moving PAC )

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Opinion: Wheatley: Keep Lubbock Moving, Vote for Prop A