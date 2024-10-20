Lubbock-area football top performers: Monterey's Kyree Baxter scores 5 TDs in road win

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores to sports@lubbockonline.com to be included.

Here are the best individual performances from Week 8 in high school football around the Lubbock area.

Kyree Baxter, Monterey

Baxter ran for 124 yards and four TDs on 17 carries in a win over Amarillo Tascosa. He also scored a 74-yard TD on his only reception. Baxter had five tackles (one solo).

Nathan Martens, Muleshoe

Martens was 17 of 26 passing for 374 yards, three TDs and an interception in a win over Littlefield. He added 142 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

Branson Simental, Ropes

Simental made three interceptions and three tackles (two solo) in a win over Smyer.

Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe

Herrera made 12 catches for 225 yards and two TDs. He also ran six times for 42 yards and two TDs.

Zayden Pittman, Ropes

Pittman ran for 75 yards and three TDs on nine carries. He also posted four tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, one interception and one pass breakup.

Dez Williams, Monterey

Williams led the team with 192 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. He recorded three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, and one fumble recovery.

Steven Hernandez, Tahoka

Hernandez recorded 21 tackles (13 solo), including 3½ for a loss, in a win over Seagraves.

Chaymane Johnson, Lubbock-Cooper

Johnson ran for 176 yards and a TD on 34 carries in a win over Amarillo Palo Duro.

Yahir Quezada, Muleshoe

Quezada posted three catches for 120 yards and a TD.

Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell

Armstrong ran for a team-high 111 yards and a TD on 18 carries in a win over Vega. He went 10 of 21 passing for 85 yards.

Luke Arrington, Monterey

Arrington completed 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two TDs.

Victor Saenz, Ropes

Saenz had 18 tackles (three solo), including four for a loss, and a punt block.

Malik Epps-Keller, Lubbock-Cooper

Epps-Keller recorded two interceptions.

Rolando Martinez, Abernathy

Martinez rushed eight times for 80 yards and two TDs in a win over New Deal.

Johnny Hernandez, Muleshoe

Hernandez recorded 19 tackles (14 solo).

Cam Taylor, Monterey

Taylor made five catches for 99 yards and a TD.

Ryder McElroy, Farwell

McElroy rushed 10 times for 91 yards and a TD. He also had three tackles (one solo), including one for a loss.

Jordan Martinez, Tahoka

Martinez ran for 69 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Malachi Walters, Abernathy

Walter ran for 63 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

Kyler McClaran, Farwell

McClaran ran for 56 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

Emmitt Nelson, Olton

Nelson posted 12 tackles (two solo), including two for a loss, and one sack in a loss to Post.

Davian Sital, Muleshoe

Sital ran for 94 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Brogan Stone, Tahoka

Stone was 5 of 8 passing for 128 yards and a TD.

Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper

Dever had four catches for 70 yards and a TD.

Aaron Russum, Abernathy

Russum ran for a 60-yard TD on his only carry and made two catches for 23 yards.

Mason Marmolejo, Ropes

Marmolejo ran six times for 79 yards and a TD.

Isaiah Ruiz, Olton

Ruiz ran for 90 yards on 27 carries.

