Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Lubbock-area football top performers: Monterey's Kyree Baxter scores 5 TDs in road win

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFDtW_0wEOQbje00

    EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, send box scores to sports@lubbockonline.com to be included.

    Here are the best individual performances from Week 8 in high school football around the Lubbock area.

    Kyree Baxter, Monterey

    Baxter ran for 124 yards and four TDs on 17 carries in a win over Amarillo Tascosa. He also scored a 74-yard TD on his only reception. Baxter had five tackles (one solo).

    Nathan Martens, Muleshoe

    Martens was 17 of 26 passing for 374 yards, three TDs and an interception in a win over Littlefield. He added 142 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

    Branson Simental, Ropes

    Simental made three interceptions and three tackles (two solo) in a win over Smyer.

    Mauricio Herrera, Muleshoe

    Herrera made 12 catches for 225 yards and two TDs. He also ran six times for 42 yards and two TDs.

    Zayden Pittman, Ropes

    Pittman ran for 75 yards and three TDs on nine carries. He also posted four tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, one interception and one pass breakup.

    Dez Williams, Monterey

    Williams led the team with 192 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. He recorded three tackles (two solo), including one for a loss, and one fumble recovery.

    Steven Hernandez, Tahoka

    Hernandez recorded 21 tackles (13 solo), including 3½ for a loss, in a win over Seagraves.

    Chaymane Johnson, Lubbock-Cooper

    Johnson ran for 176 yards and a TD on 34 carries in a win over Amarillo Palo Duro.

    Yahir Quezada, Muleshoe

    Quezada posted three catches for 120 yards and a TD.

    Jonathan Armstrong, Farwell

    Armstrong ran for a team-high 111 yards and a TD on 18 carries in a win over Vega. He went 10 of 21 passing for 85 yards.

    Luke Arrington, Monterey

    Arrington completed 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two TDs.

    Victor Saenz, Ropes

    Saenz had 18 tackles (three solo), including four for a loss, and a punt block.

    Malik Epps-Keller, Lubbock-Cooper

    Epps-Keller recorded two interceptions.

    Rolando Martinez, Abernathy

    Martinez rushed eight times for 80 yards and two TDs in a win over New Deal.

    Johnny Hernandez, Muleshoe

    Hernandez recorded 19 tackles (14 solo).

    Cam Taylor, Monterey

    Taylor made five catches for 99 yards and a TD.

    Ryder McElroy, Farwell

    McElroy rushed 10 times for 91 yards and a TD. He also had three tackles (one solo), including one for a loss.

    Jordan Martinez, Tahoka

    Martinez ran for 69 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

    Malachi Walters, Abernathy

    Walter ran for 63 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

    Kyler McClaran, Farwell

    McClaran ran for 56 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

    Emmitt Nelson, Olton

    Nelson posted 12 tackles (two solo), including two for a loss, and one sack in a loss to Post.

    Davian Sital, Muleshoe

    Sital ran for 94 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

    Brogan Stone, Tahoka

    Stone was 5 of 8 passing for 128 yards and a TD.

    Michael Dever, Lubbock-Cooper

    Dever had four catches for 70 yards and a TD.

    Aaron Russum, Abernathy

    Russum ran for a 60-yard TD on his only carry and made two catches for 23 yards.

    Mason Marmolejo, Ropes

    Marmolejo ran six times for 79 yards and a TD.

    Isaiah Ruiz, Olton

    Ruiz ran for 90 yards on 27 carries.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock-area football top performers: Monterey's Kyree Baxter scores 5 TDs in road win

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker19 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy