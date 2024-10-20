Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    One bad day exposes Texas Tech football's vulnerabilities | Don Williams

    By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    On the Big 12 schedule planner the conference released last November, the Texas Tech football team doesn't host Baylor again until 2027. One of the travesties of this unwieldy 16-team conference is the Tech-Baylor series, played annually since 1956, will go on hiatus next year before the two teams play in Waco in 2026 and again in Lubbock the year after.

    Bad for those of us who still appreciate the Southwest Conference. Even worse for Dave Aranda.

    If Baylor decides to make a coaching change later this fall — a distinct possibility with the Bears tracking toward a fourth losing season in five years — Aranda won't have his old colleague Joey McGuire to blame for his demise.

    For Aranda, trips to Lubbock are like doubling up on blueberry muffins at the 50 Yard Line, another old Southwest Conference institution.

    Baylor beat Texas Tech 59-35 on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, spoiling Tech homecoming and knocking the Red Raiders down a peg after they started the season 5-1 and conference play 3-0. It was Tech's worst home loss since ... the Baylor game in 2022. Both times, Tech was favored. Both times, it was a no-contest, the Bears winning two years ago 45-17 on the night of Patrick Mahomes's Tech Ring of Honor ceremony.

    Related: Texas Tech football report card: Dissecting a blowout home loss to Baylor

    Related: Why Texas Tech football DBs are on the spot in season's second half | Don Williams

    Texas Tech football's homecoming exposed the Red Raiders

    What unfolded this particular October Saturday was similarly unexpected. Former Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw a career-high five touchdown passes, three to Josh Cameron, a former walk-on who set up another score with a 73-yard punt return.

    Nothing about the game was good from a Tech standpoint, and the Bears exposed what perhaps should've been feared during the open week last week. Namely, that the Red Raiders were vulnerable to some regression. In the first half of the season, Tech hung on for dear life to beat Abilene Christian and Cincinnati, was a shade better than Arizona State and a little bit better against Arizona.

    None were above-average opponents, and Arizona — a 34-7 loser Saturday at home to Colorado — is in the running for most disappointing team in a Big 12 full of disappointing teams.

    Hey, coming from where the Tech program's been for more than a decade, no one should be complaining about winning.

    It made for a nice storyline a couple of weeks ago, when Tech was the only FBS team that had won four one-possession games and had gone undefeated in those games. Well, the Red Raiders are still undefeated in one-possession games, but the people who pull for them might feel a little less bullish about their chances. Cue Jim Mora. Playoffs!? College Football Playoffs!?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Px24a_0wEONwhe00

    A dreadful day for Texas Tech special teams

    Tech probably needs to win the Big 12 championship now to make that happen.

    And the Red Raiders didn't look on Saturday like a team that's going to run the table from here on out.

    Related: Special-teams letdowns set stage for Texas Tech football loss to Baylor

    Among the troubling aspects, aside from an uncharacteristic dreadful day by the special teams, Tech's now been burned for more than 50 points three times in its past nine games, dating to the 2023 regular-season finale at Texas. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was on hand Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, just as he was for the 57-7 debacle last Thanksgiving weekend in Austin.

    Also in the house Saturday was Efren Ramirez. The actor who played Pedro of "Vote for Pedro" renown in the movie Napoleon Dynamite sported a T-shirt with "Vote for Tahj". Oh, Tahj Brooks was his usual self, carrying 25 times for 125 yards, his 18th career 100-yard game. Brooks's day and Behren Morton's three touchdown passes to Caleb Douglas were highlights for the Red Raiders, but not nearly enough.

    At halftime, the Goin' Band spelled out HAPPY DAYS across the Jones AT&T Stadium while playing the theme song of the 1970s sitcom.

    That was true only for the merry band of Dave Aranda, who probably can't wait to get back to Lubbock.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One bad day exposes Texas Tech football's vulnerabilities | Don Williams

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SEC Announces Punishment For Texas' Behavior Saturday
    The Spun1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch18 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Opinion – Rachel Roberts: Kentucky’s Constitutional Amendments sow division rather than unity
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch22 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy