Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV schedule for Big 12 game

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDRmi_0wDQ5NZd00

    The Texas Tech football team returns from its first open date of the 2024 season looking to become bowl-eligible when it hosts Baylor at 3 p.m. on Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

    The Red Raiders are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play . They host the Bears (2-4, 0-3) for a matinee. Texas Tech is riding a four-game winning streak that includes a 28-22 road win at Arizona while Baylor has lost each of its last three games.

    Here's how to watch the action in Week 8 of the college football season.

    What channel is Texas Tech football vs Baylor on today?

    TV Channel: ESPN2

    Livestream: ESPN+ ( subscriber only )

    Texas Tech football against Baylor will broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Beth Mowins will be joined by analyst Rod Gilmore in the booth with Lauren Sisler reporting from the sideline. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ , which require a subscription.

    Watch Texas Tech football vs. Baylor live on ESPN+ (subscriber only)

    Texas Tech football vs Baylor time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 3 p.m. CT

    The Texas Tech football Arizona game starts at 10 p.m. central from Arizona Stadium.

    Texas Tech football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: vs. Abilene Christian, W, 52-51 (OT)
    • Sept. 7: at Washington State, L, 37-16
    • Sept. 14: vs. North Texas, W, 66-21
    • Sept. 21: vs. Arizona State, W, 30-22
    • Sept. 28: vs. Cincinnati, W, 44-41
    • Oct. 5: at Arizona, W, 28-22
    • Oct. 19: vs. Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2
    • Oct. 26: at TCU, Time and TV TBD
    • Nov. 2: at Iowa State, Time and TV TBD
    • Nov. 9: vs. Colorado, Time and TV TBD
    • Nov. 23: at Oklahoma State, Time and TV TBD
    • Nov. 30: vs. West Virginia, Time and TV TBD
    • CURRENT RECORDS: 5-1 , 3-0

    Baylor football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Tarleton, W, 45-3
    • Sept. 7: at Utah, L, 23-12
    • Sept. 14: Air Force, W, 31-3
    • Sept. 21: at Colorado, L, 38-31 (OT)
    • Sept. 28: BYU, L, 34-28
    • Oct. 5: at Iowa State, L, 43-21
    • Oct. 19: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
    • Oct. 26: Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.
    • Nov. 2: TCU
    • Nov. 16: at West Virginia
    • Nov. 23: at Houston
    • Nov. 30: Kansas
    • CURRENT RECORDS: 2-4, 0-3

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV schedule for Big 12 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    H-E-B Announces Plans for 2 New Locations in Texas
    McGeno7 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Greg Abbott Boasted That Texas Removed 6,500 Noncitizens From Its Voter Rolls. That Number Was Likely Inflated.
    ProPublica6 days ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch9 hours ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy