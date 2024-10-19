What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV schedule for Big 12 game

The Texas Tech football team returns from its first open date of the 2024 season looking to become bowl-eligible when it hosts Baylor at 3 p.m. on Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play . They host the Bears (2-4, 0-3) for a matinee. Texas Tech is riding a four-game winning streak that includes a 28-22 road win at Arizona while Baylor has lost each of its last three games.

Here's how to watch the action in Week 8 of the college football season.

What channel is Texas Tech football vs Baylor on today?

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+ ( subscriber only )

Texas Tech football against Baylor will broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Beth Mowins will be joined by analyst Rod Gilmore in the booth with Lauren Sisler reporting from the sideline. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ , which require a subscription.

Texas Tech football vs Baylor time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 3 p.m. CT

Texas Tech football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. Abilene Christian, W, 52-51 (OT)

Sept. 7: at Washington State, L, 37-16

Sept. 14: vs. North Texas, W, 66-21

Sept. 21: vs. Arizona State, W, 30-22

Sept. 28: vs. Cincinnati, W, 44-41

Oct. 5: at Arizona, W, 28-22

Oct. 19: vs. Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Oct. 26: at TCU, Time and TV TBD

Nov. 2: at Iowa State, Time and TV TBD

Nov. 9: vs. Colorado, Time and TV TBD

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma State, Time and TV TBD

Nov. 30: vs. West Virginia, Time and TV TBD

CURRENT RECORDS: 5-1 , 3-0

Baylor football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Tarleton, W, 45-3

Sept. 7: at Utah, L, 23-12

Sept. 14: Air Force, W, 31-3

Sept. 21: at Colorado, L, 38-31 (OT)

Sept. 28: BYU, L, 34-28

Oct. 5: at Iowa State, L, 43-21

Oct. 19: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Oct. 26: Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 2: TCU

Nov. 16: at West Virginia

Nov. 23: at Houston

Nov. 30: Kansas

CURRENT RECORDS: 2-4, 0-3

