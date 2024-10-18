If Dave Aranda's a goner, will Baylor go after Texas Tech football's Joey McGuire?

The worst night of Joey McGuire's 2½-season tenure as Texas Tech football coach was the last night the Baylor Bears showed up in Lubbock. Baylor's 45-17 romp two years ago was McGuire's first loss to an unranked team — he's now 17-6 against squads outside the Top 25 — and it's his worst loss by margin other than Texas' 57-7 massacre last year.

No one saw the breakdown against Baylor coming because oddsmakers made Tech a field-goal favorite, the game sold out 23 days in advance and Patrick Mahomes was in the house for his induction into the Tech football Ring of Honor.

"It was a great atmosphere," McGuire fumed afterward, "and we missed the moment."

Boy, have fortunes changed since. Not for Patrick. He's still winning Super Bowls and MVPs.

McGuire, though, keeps fortifying the Red Raiders , going 16-8 since that loss on Oct. 29, 2022. And since Nov. 12, 2022, Baylor is 5-17.

Makes you wonder: Will Baylor move on from Dave Aranda at the end of this season, and if so, will it circle back for a run at Joey McGuire? The Bears could have hired either as head coach in January 2020, and it must burn more than a few Baylor faithful that they evidently picked the wrong guy.

Aranda's 25-29 in his fifth season in Waco, close to .500 based only on a tremendous year two. In 2021, Baylor went 12-2, won the Sugar Bowl and finished with a No. 5 national ranking. There were a lot of Matt Rhule players on that team, quite a few recruited by McGuire, a Baylor assistant from 2017-21.

When Rhule took an NFL job after the 2019 season, Aranda made sense, coming off successful stints as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and LSU. He was in demand. As with Kliff Kingsbury, the day Aranda gets fired as a Big 12 head coach, he'll be in demand again as a coordinator.

McGuire was green as power-conference head-coaching candidates go in 2020, his résumé built largely on what he'd achieved not long before as a high-school head coach. Can't blame Baylor for having pause. Even 22 months later, McGuire wasn't Tech's first choice. Jeff Traylor at UT-San Antonio was.

When Traylor gracefully declined, thinking the timing was wrong after one year at UTSA, Tech turned to Mr. Exuberance. McGuire's put the Red Raiders on a steady upward trajectory, his 5-1 record in year three making him 20-12 overall.

Unless Baylor course corrects pronto, the Bears will finish with their fourth losing record in Aranda's five years. That's time to fire in the eyes of a lot of shot callers. Traditionally, anyway. With schools soon needing another $20 million-plus for revenue sharing, will ADs be as quick to change coaches?

Should Baylor and Aranda part ways, though, McGuire would make the list of logical replacements. McGuire's held his own and then some as a first-time college head coach. He and Aranda make similar money .

McGuire fits the Tech program and seems happy here. As a student at UT-Arlington, McGuire used to drive an old Honda Accord to Lubbock for Tech games, his own university having discontinued football and his best friend being a Spike Dykes-era Tech tight end.

The Red Raiders have one of the better setups around to fund an NIL payroll. Even if Tech balks at increasing football scholarships to accommodate a 105-man roster next year, Kirby Hocutt's said revenue sharing for players beyond the top 85 is a potential alternative.

When Joey says he wants to coach here forever, you tend to believe him.

Those responsible for keeping him happy best not take his contentment for granted, though.

