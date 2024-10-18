Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    If Dave Aranda's a goner, will Baylor go after Texas Tech football's Joey McGuire?

    By Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    The worst night of Joey McGuire's 2½-season tenure as Texas Tech football coach was the last night the Baylor Bears showed up in Lubbock. Baylor's 45-17 romp two years ago was McGuire's first loss to an unranked team — he's now 17-6 against squads outside the Top 25 — and it's his worst loss by margin other than Texas' 57-7 massacre last year.

    No one saw the breakdown against Baylor coming because oddsmakers made Tech a field-goal favorite, the game sold out 23 days in advance and Patrick Mahomes was in the house for his induction into the Tech football Ring of Honor.

    "It was a great atmosphere," McGuire fumed afterward, "and we missed the moment."

    Boy, have fortunes changed since. Not for Patrick. He's still winning Super Bowls and MVPs.

    McGuire, though, keeps fortifying the Red Raiders , going 16-8 since that loss on Oct. 29, 2022. And since Nov. 12, 2022, Baylor is 5-17.

    More: Texas Tech athletics to get more financial support from university

    More: Why Texas Tech football DBs are on the spot in season's second half | Don Williams

    Makes you wonder: Will Baylor move on from Dave Aranda at the end of this season, and if so, will it circle back for a run at Joey McGuire? The Bears could have hired either as head coach in January 2020, and it must burn more than a few Baylor faithful that they evidently picked the wrong guy.

    Aranda's 25-29 in his fifth season in Waco, close to .500 based only on a tremendous year two. In 2021, Baylor went 12-2, won the Sugar Bowl and finished with a No. 5 national ranking. There were a lot of Matt Rhule players on that team, quite a few recruited by McGuire, a Baylor assistant from 2017-21.

    When Rhule took an NFL job after the 2019 season, Aranda made sense, coming off successful stints as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and LSU. He was in demand. As with Kliff Kingsbury, the day Aranda gets fired as a Big 12 head coach, he'll be in demand again as a coordinator.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gAkw_0wBv35qj00

    McGuire was green as power-conference head-coaching candidates go in 2020, his résumé built largely on what he'd achieved not long before as a high-school head coach. Can't blame Baylor for having pause. Even 22 months later, McGuire wasn't Tech's first choice. Jeff Traylor at UT-San Antonio was.

    When Traylor gracefully declined, thinking the timing was wrong after one year at UTSA, Tech turned to Mr. Exuberance. McGuire's put the Red Raiders on a steady upward trajectory, his 5-1 record in year three making him 20-12 overall.

    Unless Baylor course corrects pronto, the Bears will finish with their fourth losing record in Aranda's five years. That's time to fire in the eyes of a lot of shot callers. Traditionally, anyway. With schools soon needing another $20 million-plus for revenue sharing, will ADs be as quick to change coaches?

    More: Texas Tech football midseason report: MVPs, positive trends, challenges ahead

    More: Ranking Texas Tech football's top portal additions, transfers making impact elsewhere

    Should Baylor and Aranda part ways, though, McGuire would make the list of logical replacements. McGuire's held his own and then some as a first-time college head coach. He and Aranda make similar money .

    McGuire fits the Tech program and seems happy here. As a student at UT-Arlington, McGuire used to drive an old Honda Accord to Lubbock for Tech games, his own university having discontinued football and his best friend being a Spike Dykes-era Tech tight end.

    The Red Raiders have one of the better setups around to fund an NIL payroll. Even if Tech balks at increasing football scholarships to accommodate a 105-man roster next year, Kirby Hocutt's said revenue sharing for players beyond the top 85 is a potential alternative.

    When Joey says he wants to coach here forever, you tend to believe him.

    Those responsible for keeping him happy best not take his contentment for granted, though.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: If Dave Aranda's a goner, will Baylor go after Texas Tech football's Joey McGuire?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA16 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Opinion – Rachel Roberts: Kentucky’s Constitutional Amendments sow division rather than unity
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker17 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Wyoming’s mostly wolf-free policy produces precise management of a controversial canine
    WyoFile25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy