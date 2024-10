Picks for all Week 8 high school football games for Lubbock, South Plains

Stephen's picks — Week 7: 36-3 (92.3%); 11-man: 24-3 (88.9%); Six-man 12-0 (100%)

Overall: 239-72 (76.8%); 11-man: 150-39 (79.4%); Six-man: 89-33 (73.0%)

Here are the picks for Week 8 of high school football in the Lubbock area.

TOUGHEST TO CALL

Frenship (5-1, 1-0) at Midland Legacy (2-4, 1-0); Pick: Legacy by 3

Plainview (3-3, 1-1) at Abilene Cooper (1-6, 0-3); Pick: Plainview by 2

Estacado (3-4, 1-0) at Perryton (2-5, 0-1); Pick: Estacado by 10

Tahoka (4-2, 0-1) at Seagraves (4-2, 1-0); Pick: Tahoka by 6

Monterey (3-4, 2-1) at Amarillo Tascosa (3-3, 2-0); Pick: Tascosa by 1

THURSDAY

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

ABILENE HIGH at Lubbock High

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

LUBBOCK-COOPER at Amarillo Palo Duro

DISTRICT 8-1A DIVISION II

JAYTON at Rule

NON-DISTRICT

INTERCLASS

Wilson at CHRIST THE KING

FRIDAY

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

Amarillo Caprock at CORONADO

DISTRICT 1-4A DIVISION II

FORT STOCKTON at Snyder

DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II

LUBBOCK-COOPER LIBERTY at Borger

DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION II

Littlefield at MULESHOE

Roosevelt at IDALOU

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION I

ABERNATHY at New Deal

NEW HOME at Floydada

Olton at POST

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

FARWELL at Vega

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

HALE CENTER at Crosbyton

Lockney at SUDAN

MORTON at Ralls

DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

Smyer at ROPES

SUNDOWN at Plains

DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I

Kress at HAPPY

Springlake-Earth at NAZARETH

DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION I

Meadow at BORDEN COUNTY

Wellman-Union at WHITEFACE

DISTRICT 5-1A DIVISION I

Lorenzo at TURKEY VALLEY

Silverton at PETERSBURG

DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II

McLean at PADUCAH

Patton Springs at HEDLEY

DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION II

ANTON at Lazbuddie

WHITHARRAL at Amherst

DISTRICT 4-1A DIVISION II

Loop at KLONDIKE

Southland at SANDS

DISTRICT 7-1A DIVISION II

GUTHRIE at Chillicothe

TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION II

Trinity Christian at FORT WORTH ALL SAINTS

NON-DISTRICT

INTERCLASS

Plainview Classical at KINGDOM PREP

Hart at WEST TEXAS TORNADOES

