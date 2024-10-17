Open in App
    See the Lubbock-area high school football schedule for Week 8

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HX7Zy_0wAJlDM200

    Here's the Week 8 schedule for high school football games involving Lubbock-area teams .

    WEEK 8

    THURSDAY, OCT. 17

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

    Abilene High at Lubbock High, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

    Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo Palo Duro, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 8-1A DIVISION II

    Jayton at Rule, 7 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    INTERCLASS

    Wilson at Christ the King, 5 p.m.

    FRIDAY, OCT. 18

    DISTRICT 2-6A

    Frenship at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m.

    More: Lubbock-area football power rankings: Abernathy rides winning streak into top 10

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

    Amarillo Caprock at Coronado, 7 p.m.

    Monterey at Amarillo Tascosa, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

    Plainview at Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 1-4A DIVISION II

    Fort Stockton at Snyder, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II

    Estacado at Perryton, 7 p.m.

    Lubbock-Cooper Liberty at Borger, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION II

    Littlefield at Muleshoe, 7 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Idalou, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION I

    Abernathy at New Deal, 7 p.m.

    New Home at Floydada, 7 p.m.

    Olton at Post, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

    Farwell at Vega, 7 p.m.

    More: Lubbock-area football top performers: Frenship's Campbell accounts for 5 TDs

    DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

    Hale Center at Crosbyton, 7 p.m.

    Lockney at Sudan, 7 p.m.

    Morton at Ralls, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-2A DIVISION II

    Smyer at Ropes, 7 p.m.

    Sundown at Plains, 7 p.m.

    Tahoka at Seagraves, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION I

    Kress at Happy, 7:30 p.m.

    Springlake-Earth at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION I

    Meadow at Borden County, 7:30 p.m.

    Wellman-Union at Whiteface, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 5-1A DIVISION I

    Lorenzo at Turkey Valley, 7:30 p.m.

    Silverton at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 2-1A DIVISION II

    McLean at Paducah, 7:30 p.m.

    Patton Springs at Hedley, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 3-1A DIVISION II

    Anton at Lazbuddie, 7:30 p.m.

    Whitharral at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

    DISTRICT 4-1A DIVISION II

    Loop at Klondike, 7 p.m.

    Southland at Sands, 7 p.m.

    DISTRICT 7-1A DIVISION II

    Guthrie at Chillicothe, 7:30 p.m.

    TAPPS DISTRICT 1-DIVISION II

    Trinity Christian at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    INTERCLASS

    Plainview Classical at Kingdom Prep, 7 p.m.

    Hart at West Texas Tornadoes, 7:30 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: See the Lubbock-area high school football schedule for Week 8

