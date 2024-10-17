High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 8

Here are the
latest standings for districts involving Lubbock-area high school football teams.
Send corrections, scores and stats to
Send corrections, scores and stats to sports@lubbockonline.com . Lubbock-area high school football standings through Week 7
Team Overall District District 2-6A Odessa Permian 6-0 1-0 Frenship 5-1 1-0 Midland Legacy 2-4 1-0 Midland 4-2 0-1 San Angelo Central 3-3 0-1 Odessa High 2-3 0-1 District 2-5A Division I Abilene High 5-2 3-0 Amarillo Tascosa 3-3 2-0 Amarillo High 3-3 2-1 Monterey 3-4 2-1 Lubbock High 3-3 0-2 Amarillo Caprock 1-5 0-2 Coronado 1-6 0-3 District 2-5A Division II Lubbock-Cooper 6-1 3-0 Abilene Wylie 5-1 3-0 Wichita Falls Memorial 5-1 2-0 Plainview 3-3 1-1 Amarillo Palo Duro 3-3 0-2 Abilene Cooper 1-6 0-3 Wichita Falls Legacy 0-7 0-3 District 1-4A Division II Seminole 7-0 1-0 Monahans 4-3 1-0 Midland Greenwood 5-1 0-0 Fort Stockton 5-2 0-1 Snyder 1-6 0-1 District 2-4A Division II Estacado 3-4 1-0 Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 2-5 1-0 Borger 2-4 0-0 Levelland 4-3 0-1 Perryton 2-5 0-1 District 1-3A Division I Bushland 7-0 0-0 Dalhart 6-1 0-0 Shallowater 5-2 0-0 Amarillo River Road 3-3 0-0 District 2-3A Division I Lamesa 1-6 0-0 Kermit 1-6 0-0 Denver City 0-7 0-0 Brownfield 0-7 0-0 District 2-3A Division II Littlefield 5-2 1-0 Muleshoe 5-2 1-0 Idalou 4-2 0-0 Slaton 5-2 0-1 Roosevelt 5-2 0-1 District 2-2A Division I Post 6-0 1-0 Olton 4-2 1-0 Abernathy 4-2 1-0 New Deal 3-3 0-1 Floydada 2-4 0-1 New Home 2-4 0-1 District 1-2A Division II Gruver 7-0 1-0 Farwell 3-4 1-0 Vega 1-4 0-0 Stratford 3-3 0-1 Bovina 2-4 0-1 District 2-2A Division II Hale Center 5-1 1-0 Sudan 4-2 1-0 Morton 2-4 1-0 Lockney 3-3 0-1 Ralls 2-4 0-1 Crosbyton 2-4 0-1 District 3-2A Division II Ropes 6-0 1-0 Seagraves 4-2 1-0 Sundown 1-5 1-0 Tahoka 4-2 0-1 Plains 2-4 0-1 Smyer 0-6 0-1 District 2-1A Division I Nazareth 5-2 1-0 Springlake-Earth 3-3 1-0 Happy 5-1 0-0 Kress 3-3 0-1 Hart 0-5 0-1 District 3-1A Division I Borden County 4-3 1-0 O'Donnell 2-5 1-0 Whiteface 6-0 0-0 Meadow 4-3 0-1 Wellman-Union 2-5 0-1 District 5-1A Division I Spur 7-0 1-0 Petersburg 3-4 1-0 Turkey Valley 1-5 0-0 Lorenzo 3-4 0-1 Silverton 2-5 0-1 District 2-1A Division II Motley County 7-0 1-0 McLean 3-4 1-0 Paducah 3-2 0-0 Patton Springs 2-5 0-1 Hedley 0-7 0-1 District 3-1A Division II Whitharral 5-2 1-0 Amherst 5-1 0-0 Anton 3-3 0-0 Lazbuddie 0-6 0-1 District 4-1A Division II Loop 5-1 1-0 Sands 4-2 1-0 Klondike 2-4 1-0 Southland 2-4 0-1 Wilson 1-4 0-1 Dawson 1-4 0-1 District 8-1A Division II Jayton 7-0 1-0 Aspermont 4-3 1-0 Lueders-Avoca 0-6 0-0 Paint Creek 5-2 0-1 Rule 3-4 0-1 TAPPS District 1-Division II FW All Saints 6-0 1-0 FW Christian 5-1 1-0 Midland Christian 2-4 1-0 Lubbock Trinity 3-3 0-1 FW Southwest Christian 2-4 0-1 Grapevine Faith 1-5 0-1 TAPPS District 1-Division III Arlington Pantego 6-0 1-0 Lubbock Christian 6-1 1-0 Colleyville Covenant 3-3 0-0 FW Lake Country 2-4 0-1 Willow Park Trinity 2-5 0-1 TAPPS District I-Division II Six-Man Kingdom Prep 5-1 0-0 Christ the King 4-2 0-0 Midland Holy Cross 3-4 0-0 Amarillo San Jacinto 2-5 0-0 This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 8
