    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 8

    By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoFGa_0wAJlAhr00

    Here are the latest standings for districts involving Lubbock-area high school football teams.

    Send corrections, scores and stats to sports@lubbockonline.com .

    More: Lubbock-area football power rankings: Abernathy rides winning streak into top 10

    More: Former Texas Tech WRs turned coaches Lyle Leong, Eric Ward reflect on mutual impact

    Lubbock-area high school football standings through Week 7

    Team Overall District
    District 2-6A
    Odessa Permian 6-0 1-0
    Frenship 5-1 1-0
    Midland Legacy 2-4 1-0
    Midland 4-2 0-1
    San Angelo Central 3-3 0-1
    Odessa High 2-3 0-1
    District 2-5A Division I
    Abilene High 5-2 3-0
    Amarillo Tascosa 3-3 2-0
    Amarillo High 3-3 2-1
    Monterey 3-4 2-1
    Lubbock High 3-3 0-2
    Amarillo Caprock 1-5 0-2
    Coronado 1-6 0-3
    District 2-5A Division II
    Lubbock-Cooper 6-1 3-0
    Abilene Wylie 5-1 3-0
    Wichita Falls Memorial 5-1 2-0
    Plainview 3-3 1-1
    Amarillo Palo Duro 3-3 0-2
    Abilene Cooper 1-6 0-3
    Wichita Falls Legacy 0-7 0-3
    District 1-4A Division II
    Seminole 7-0 1-0
    Monahans 4-3 1-0
    Midland Greenwood 5-1 0-0
    Fort Stockton 5-2 0-1
    Snyder 1-6 0-1
    District 2-4A Division II
    Estacado 3-4 1-0
    Lubbock-Cooper Liberty 2-5 1-0
    Borger 2-4 0-0
    Levelland 4-3 0-1
    Perryton 2-5 0-1
    District 1-3A Division I
    Bushland 7-0 0-0
    Dalhart 6-1 0-0
    Shallowater 5-2 0-0
    Amarillo River Road 3-3 0-0
    District 2-3A Division I
    Lamesa 1-6 0-0
    Kermit 1-6 0-0
    Denver City 0-7 0-0
    Brownfield 0-7 0-0
    District 2-3A Division II
    Littlefield 5-2 1-0
    Muleshoe 5-2 1-0
    Idalou 4-2 0-0
    Slaton 5-2 0-1
    Roosevelt 5-2 0-1
    District 2-2A Division I
    Post 6-0 1-0
    Olton 4-2 1-0
    Abernathy 4-2 1-0
    New Deal 3-3 0-1
    Floydada 2-4 0-1
    New Home 2-4 0-1
    District 1-2A Division II
    Gruver 7-0 1-0
    Farwell 3-4 1-0
    Vega 1-4 0-0
    Stratford 3-3 0-1
    Bovina 2-4 0-1
    District 2-2A Division II
    Hale Center 5-1 1-0
    Sudan 4-2 1-0
    Morton 2-4 1-0
    Lockney 3-3 0-1
    Ralls 2-4 0-1
    Crosbyton 2-4 0-1
    District 3-2A Division II
    Ropes 6-0 1-0
    Seagraves 4-2 1-0
    Sundown 1-5 1-0
    Tahoka 4-2 0-1
    Plains 2-4 0-1
    Smyer 0-6 0-1
    District 2-1A Division I
    Nazareth 5-2 1-0
    Springlake-Earth 3-3 1-0
    Happy 5-1 0-0
    Kress 3-3 0-1
    Hart 0-5 0-1
    District 3-1A Division I
    Borden County 4-3 1-0
    O'Donnell 2-5 1-0
    Whiteface 6-0 0-0
    Meadow 4-3 0-1
    Wellman-Union 2-5 0-1
    District 5-1A Division I
    Spur 7-0 1-0
    Petersburg 3-4 1-0
    Turkey Valley 1-5 0-0
    Lorenzo 3-4 0-1
    Silverton 2-5 0-1
    District 2-1A Division II
    Motley County 7-0 1-0
    McLean 3-4 1-0
    Paducah 3-2 0-0
    Patton Springs 2-5 0-1
    Hedley 0-7 0-1
    District 3-1A Division II
    Whitharral 5-2 1-0
    Amherst 5-1 0-0
    Anton 3-3 0-0
    Lazbuddie 0-6 0-1
    District 4-1A Division II
    Loop 5-1 1-0
    Sands 4-2 1-0
    Klondike 2-4 1-0
    Southland 2-4 0-1
    Wilson 1-4 0-1
    Dawson 1-4 0-1
    District 8-1A Division II
    Jayton 7-0 1-0
    Aspermont 4-3 1-0
    Lueders-Avoca 0-6 0-0
    Paint Creek 5-2 0-1
    Rule 3-4 0-1
    TAPPS District 1-Division II
    FW All Saints 6-0 1-0
    FW Christian 5-1 1-0
    Midland Christian 2-4 1-0
    Lubbock Trinity 3-3 0-1
    FW Southwest Christian 2-4 0-1
    Grapevine Faith 1-5 0-1
    TAPPS District 1-Division III
    Arlington Pantego 6-0 1-0
    Lubbock Christian 6-1 1-0
    Colleyville Covenant 3-3 0-0
    FW Lake Country 2-4 0-1
    Willow Park Trinity 2-5 0-1
    TAPPS District I-Division II Six-Man
    Kingdom Prep 5-1 0-0
    Christ the King 4-2 0-0
    Midland Holy Cross 3-4 0-0
    Amarillo San Jacinto 2-5 0-0

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: High school football standings for Lubbock-area schools ahead of Week 8

