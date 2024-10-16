Game of the Week: Frenship football hits road for key battle at Midland Legacy

Another week brings another group of key district contests. Here's a look at the best games involving the Lubbock area.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Frenship (5-1, 1-0) at Midland Legacy (2-4, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Astound Broadband Stadium

This matchup has factored into the district-title race each of the past two seasons, and that's the case again.

Legacy tripped up Frenship last year en route to a District 2-6A crown. The Tigers were Legacy's lone league loss in 2022 when both shared the title with Odessa Permian. Permian will have a say this season too, but Friday's winner at Astound Broadband Stadium will be one step closer to a district championship.

Anyone discounting the Rebels because of their record hasn't looked at their schedule. Legacy started the season with losses to perennial powers in 6A — Allen, Euless Trinity and Austin Lake Travis — who are a combined 17-1. The Rebels beat Abilene High, a favorite in its 5A Division I district, before a loss to Ruston (La.). The Bearcats won a Louisiana state championship last season and sit at 6-0.

Legacy held off San Angelo Central 42-36 in the district opener after squandering a 35-9 lead. Versatile receiver Aiden Serrano notched four touchdowns in the victory.

Frenship, meanwhile, caught fire after a season-opening loss to Trophy Club Nelson. The Tigers let go of their own big lead in that one but have won five consecutive since. They edged Midland High 48-47 on Friday after a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Holden Phillips has Frenship averaging 52.7 points per game. It could be another shootout this week, so the game could be decided by which defense rises up.

Week 8 games to watch for Lubbock area

Monterey (3-4, 2-1) at Amarillo Tascosa (3-3, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium

Last week: Monterey 70, Lubbock High 7; Tascosa, open

The Plainsmen have won back-to-back games. A third consecutive win could set up a big showdown against Abilene High.

Littlefield (5-2, 1-0) at Muleshoe (5-2, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Benny Douglas Stadium

Last week: Littlefield 55, Slaton 36; Muleshoe 42, Roosevelt 36

Not only do the teams have the same record, they've each scored 352 points. Expect a shootout in the quest for a 2-0 district start.

Plainview (3-3, 1-1) at Abilene Cooper (1-6, 0-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium

Last week: Plainview 35, Wichita Falls Legacy 15; Lubbock-Cooper 49, Abilene Cooper 17

This is all but an elimination game for Cooper's hopes of making the playoffs for an 18th consecutive season. A loss would put Plainview behind the eight-ball as well, so expect both team's best shot.

Tahoka (4-2, 0-1) at Seagraves (4-2, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium

Last week: Ropes 35, Tahoka 34; Seagraves 48, Plains 14

The Bulldogs must rebound quickly after a heartbreaker against then-No. 8 Ropes. This could be the battle for second place in district — or more if Seagraves gets on a heater.

Springlake-Earth (3-3, 1-0) at Nazareth (5-2, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Swifts Stadium

Last week: Springlake-Earth 52, Hart 6; Nazareth 50, Kress 34

Seventh-ranked Happy also resides in this district, so this may determine the other playoff spot.

