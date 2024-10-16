Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

    Game of the Week: Frenship football hits road for key battle at Midland Legacy

    By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

    1 days ago

    Another week brings another group of key district contests. Here's a look at the best games involving the Lubbock area.

    GAME OF THE WEEK

    Frenship (5-1, 1-0) at Midland Legacy (2-4, 1-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Astound Broadband Stadium

    This matchup has factored into the district-title race each of the past two seasons, and that's the case again.

    Legacy tripped up Frenship last year en route to a District 2-6A crown. The Tigers were Legacy's lone league loss in 2022 when both shared the title with Odessa Permian. Permian will have a say this season too, but Friday's winner at Astound Broadband Stadium will be one step closer to a district championship.

    Anyone discounting the Rebels because of their record hasn't looked at their schedule. Legacy started the season with losses to perennial powers in 6A — Allen, Euless Trinity and Austin Lake Travis — who are a combined 17-1. The Rebels beat Abilene High, a favorite in its 5A Division I district, before a loss to Ruston (La.). The Bearcats won a Louisiana state championship last season and sit at 6-0.

    Legacy held off San Angelo Central 42-36 in the district opener after squandering a 35-9 lead. Versatile receiver Aiden Serrano notched four touchdowns in the victory.

    Frenship, meanwhile, caught fire after a season-opening loss to Trophy Club Nelson. The Tigers let go of their own big lead in that one but have won five consecutive since. They edged Midland High 48-47 on Friday after a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

    Quarterback Holden Phillips has Frenship averaging 52.7 points per game. It could be another shootout this week, so the game could be decided by which defense rises up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bqck_0w8nRnJN00

    Week 8 games to watch for Lubbock area

    Monterey (3-4, 2-1) at Amarillo Tascosa (3-3, 2-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium

    Last week: Monterey 70, Lubbock High 7; Tascosa, open

    The Plainsmen have won back-to-back games. A third consecutive win could set up a big showdown against Abilene High.

    Littlefield (5-2, 1-0) at Muleshoe (5-2, 1-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Benny Douglas Stadium

    Last week: Littlefield 55, Slaton 36; Muleshoe 42, Roosevelt 36

    Not only do the teams have the same record, they've each scored 352 points. Expect a shootout in the quest for a 2-0 district start.

    Plainview (3-3, 1-1) at Abilene Cooper (1-6, 0-3)

    7 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium

    Last week: Plainview 35, Wichita Falls Legacy 15; Lubbock-Cooper 49, Abilene Cooper 17

    This is all but an elimination game for Cooper's hopes of making the playoffs for an 18th consecutive season. A loss would put Plainview behind the eight-ball as well, so expect both team's best shot.

    Tahoka (4-2, 0-1) at Seagraves (4-2, 1-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium

    Last week: Ropes 35, Tahoka 34; Seagraves 48, Plains 14

    The Bulldogs must rebound quickly after a heartbreaker against then-No. 8 Ropes. This could be the battle for second place in district — or more if Seagraves gets on a heater.

    Springlake-Earth (3-3, 1-0) at Nazareth (5-2, 1-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Swifts Stadium

    Last week: Springlake-Earth 52, Hart 6; Nazareth 50, Kress 34

    Seventh-ranked Happy also resides in this district, so this may determine the other playoff spot.

    This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Game of the Week: Frenship football hits road for key battle at Midland Legacy

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Georgia Makes Historic Announcement Ahead of SEC Clash With Texas
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria15 hours ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    AirBnB winter report lists Lubbock as top winter destination. Here's why, where to stay.
    Lubbock Avalanche-Journal21 hours ago
    More work remains in fight to lower Wyoming’s high suicide rate
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Federal policy change is poised to end Wyoming gun club’s pelican killing
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy