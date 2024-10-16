Memphis transfer Davion Carter settling in as starter for Texas Tech football offensive line

When Davion Carter joined the Texas Tech football team following his transfer from Memphis, it was assumed that Carter would be right guard next to Caleb Rogers, who made it known before the end of the 2023 season he intended to move to center.

While that may have been the plan initially, a few things happened along the way . First was sophomore Sheridan Wilson emerging as the team's best option at center . That left one spot open for Carter and Rogers to battle over, the nod going to the veteran Red Raider and multi-year stalwart Rogers.

Add in a foot injury at the start of preseason camp and Carter was left in flux. Between spring and preseason camp, he posted a two-minute highlight of himself on social media , causing some to think Carter may be considering a move into the transfer portal once again.

That didn't happen. Instead, Carter worked his way back from the foot injury and has established himself as a key component on the offensive line this season.

"Took me a little longer than I wanted to get back," Carter said Tuesday of the foot injury, "and I feel like the coaches did a really good job saving me and not force me back as much. But now that I'm out there with the guys, I feel like the chemistry and everything is going good together. I feel like we're one of those offensive lines right now."

The season-ending knee injury to left guard Vinny Sciury in Week 2 against Washington State forced a reshuffling up front. Instead of backing up Wilson and Rogers, Carter has started each of the last four games at right guard, getting more comfortable with an established role.

Carter has also had to adjust to life in Lubbock. Coming from Memphis, the culture shift for the Mearl, Mississippi, native was obvious from the jump.

"I feel like this is more of a college town," Carter said. "The people are friendlier. I feel like overall, the football program, the mentality, the brand, just the little details we focus on around here, I enjoy everything. The atmosphere on game day, just our fans, the tortillas, stuff I never seen before, everything like that."

Listed at 6-foot and 295 pounds, Carter said he's always been an interior offensive lineman. Working as a center throughout camp helped him learn the Texas Tech offense. He praised Wilson for his play at center during the season, as well as Sterling Porcher for sliding in to the other guard position.

The Red Raiders are still working through exact pairings up front with Wilson being the only player to start all six games at the same position. Carter, though, has started five of them, and feels the unit is becoming more cohesive with more games under their belts together.

"I feel like the more games you get together as an offensive line, the better it will be," Carter said. "Me personally, I feel like now that we kind of got a groove and injuries are no longer a thing, we kind of got all our guys back and we're kind of earning each other's trust.

"Offensive line is about trust and about trusting the guy next to you. I feel like the more time you spend, the more walkthroughs, the more practices, the more meetings and stuff like that, the trust gets better."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Memphis transfer Davion Carter settling in as starter for Texas Tech football offensive line