Defense attorney says August stabbing death accidental during bond reduction hearing

A Lubbock judge reduced by half the bond amount set for a 32-year-old man charged in his older brother's August stabbing death, according to a ruling issued this month.

District Judge William Eichman's ruling comes after a Sept. 27 hearing in the 364th District Court, during which Jeremy Munoz's defense attorney argued 35-year-old Jacob Munoz's death was a tragic accident stemming from a fight between two brothers.

Jeremy Munoz appeared in court with his attorney, Keltin VonGonten, to ask the court to lower his $300,000 bond to $100,000 at most. He was released Saturday on bond.

'A tragic situation'

Munoz, had been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Aug. 25 arrest in the death of his older brother.

Munoz was initially arrested on a count of murder, however, a Lubbock County grand jury returned an indictment on Sept. 17 charging him with a count of aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

VonGonten asked the court to pay close attention to his client's indictment.

The indicted offense is also a first-degree felony, however, prosecutors are not accusing Munoz of intentionally killing his brother.

Instead, the indictment indicates he is accused of intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causing his brother's serious bodily injury by striking him with a metal object, described during the hearing as an aluminum broom stick.

"It was a tragic situation," VonGonten told the court. "It was an accident."

A paragraph in the indictment indicates the state is seeking to use a 2013 conviction for assault on a public servant to enhance his punishment range to 15 years to life in prison.

During VonGonten's opening statements, he told the court that the brothers began fighting when Jacob Munoz intervened in an argument between Jeremy and their mother who was upset with the defendant for getting into a fight with his girlfriend earlier that night.

Munoz's mother, Linda Garza, told the court that she got a call to pick up her son and his girlfriend from Covenant Medical Center where they ran out of gas.

When she arrived, she saw the couple both had bloody noses.

She said her son and his girlfriend got into her vehicle but her son got out again and began walking home.

Garza said she dropped off her son's girlfriend at a friend's home and went back home expecting to find Jeremy.

However, she said she got a call from a security guard at Covenant Medical Center, who told her to fetch her son or he was going to jail.

She said she returned to the hospital, picked up her son and the two argued.

The argument continued when they got home.

She said her son was so upset he punched a brick wall inside the home, injuring himself.

Meanwhile, her older son, Jacob, began to argue with Jeremy.

She said her sons ignored her pleas to stop quarreling and the brothers went into Jacob's room where they fought.

"I told (Jacob) to stay out of it," she said. "But he wouldn't stop."

As the brothers fought, she said Jacob fell on top of Jeremy and got him in a chokehold.

Garza said she ordered Jacob to release Jeremy, which he did but not right away.

The brothers continued arguing in the garage, where Jeremy grabbed an aluminum broom stick, which he used to strike his brother.

The fight spilled into the backyard yard and the brothers struggled over the weapon.

Meawhile, Garza said she called 911.

Garza said there were no lights outside and she couldn't see how the fight ended but could hear her sons fighting and cursing at each other.

VonGonten told the court in his opening statement that when the brothers struggled over the broom stick, it snapped in half and his client held his portion of the pole to fend off his brother, who kept lunging at him.

VonGonten said that's when his client struck his brother in the arm with the jagged end of the pole, likely nicking an artery.

Garza said Jeremy took her phone as dispatchers were on the line and threw it.

Garza said Jeremy left as the sound of sirens got closer.

Meanhile, Garza said Jacob ran to her, asking for water and telling her that he was hurt.

VonGonten said his client was unaware that his brother was severely injured when he walked away to cool down.

He said his client didn't learn about his brother's death until after he was arrested.

Jeremy Munoz sobbed during his mother's testimony and the court took a five-minute break.

VonGonten asked the court to lower his client's bond to about $100,000 or less.

"This is just a fight between brothers," he said.

He said neither brother intended to take the other's life.

"This was just an accident," VonGonten said. "He didn't want his brother to die. Nobody expects something like this to happen."

However, prosecutor Mandi say told the court Munoz's behavior that night showed he was aggressive and a danger to the community and his family.

During cross examination, Garza admitted her sons had fought before.

She also said that Jeremy has also been mad at her in the past and damaged the passenger door of her vehicle by punching and kicking it.

Garza's 911 call, which was submitted into evidence, wasn't played during the hearing. However, during Say's cross examination, she indicated that Munoz could be heard in the recorded 911 call asking his mother if she was calling the police on him.

Garza could reportedly be heard responding, "Yes I am, you son of a bitch."

In court, Garza said she didn't remember making that statement.

Say told the court that when officers initially contacted Munoz, he denied hitting his brother.

However, later on, he admitted to using the broom stick to fend off his brother like one would with a dog.

Jacob Munoz's teenage son, who also lives in the residence, told a forensic interviewr that he saw his uncle Jeremy hit his father with the broom stick.

During cross examination, Garza said she was unaware that Jeremy had been drinking Henessey all day and smoked synthetic marijuana.

However, she said her son didn't appear intoxicated that night.

Garza told the court that if her son was released on bond, she was confident he will fulfill his obligations.

However, she told the court that she was also unaware that before Jeremy served a 10-year prison sentence for assault on a public servant in Hale County, he was first placed on probation, which was revoked because he failed to report to his probation officer, find employment and pay his fees.

If released on bond, Jeremy Munoz will be living at the home of a family friend.

Say argued to the court that the $300,000 bond was imposed by the magistrate judge based just on the facts of the homicide case.

She said the additional information of Munoz's criminal history and his history of drug use and violence shows the case "would require an even larger bond."

She said Munoz's criminal history also shows he doesn't submit to authority or follow court orders.

Say also provided the court Munoz's prison and recent jail records that she said showed his aggression towards jailers and threats of self harm.

"He is not trustworthy at all in this community," she said. "He has no regard for life, not even his own."

