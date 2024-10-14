Former Texas Tech WRs turned coaches Lyle Leong, Eric Ward reflect on mutual impact

A slot receiver in high school, Eric Ward had work to do when moving to the outside at Texas Tech.

Ward excelled on quick routes, but over-the-shoulder catches weren't his forte. He ended up getting help from one of the Red Raiders' best. In turn, Ward forged his own memorable career.

It wasn't the last time Ward followed a path similar to Lyle Leong's. The former Tech stars became high school head coaches, and coincidence placed them in the same district when Estacado hired Ward in July.

The pair reunited when Leong's Levelland Lobos met the Matadors on Thursday. Ward, who finished his collegiate career with one fewer touchdown catch than Leong, got a semblance of friendly payback with Estacado's 28-23 victory to start league play.

"In a way, it's emotional," Ward said postgame. "That's my big brother. That's how much respect I have for Lyle."

Brotherly love

The game was an opportunity to reminisce on old times. Ward recalled working with Leong as the latter's freshman backup in 2010. The selflessness left a mark.

Ward credits the elder statesman for a career that left him in the top six of Tech's catches, receiving yards and TDs. His 31 TD receptions are only behind Leong (32) and Michael Crabtree (41).

"If you look at the stats, Lyle does have one more touchdown than me," Ward said, "but I went home and I caught 255 receptions. A majority of that is due to him. He was a senior and I was a redshirt freshman. He took time after practice to teach me how to catch over the shoulder. That means a lot because I would've never knew. … I was his backup, so that showed you what kind of character he has."

Leong was happy to help. He said Ward's desire to improve matched his athletic ability.

"He did a lot of things that other receivers can't do," Leong said. "Blocking people out of bounds, making catches, he can do all that. There's not anything he can't do, and his willingness to learn made him even better. I was honored to share a field with him, honored to get to watch him grow up in a sense."

It's not a one-sided relationship, though. Leong said the Estacado coach had as much of an impact on his life, too.

"He helped me grow up in a big sense, too, and pushed me," Leong said. "I know if I wasn't ready he'd step in and I'd never get to play again. The feeling's mutual impact in my life."

Who is the next Texas Tech player to become coach?

Leong is in his fourth season at Levelland and landed on the "40 under 40" coaches list in the summer edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. The Lobos (4-3, 0-1) already have their most wins under Leong and held a 10-point lead over district-favorite Estacado at halftime. Pigskin Prep projects the teams to finish first and second.

A district title would be quite an accomplishment for Ward, who is making his head-coaching debut. The Matadors (3-4, 1-0) have won consecutive games after a difficult start.

Now that their matchup is over, Leong wouldn't be too upset if Estacado kept it going.

"Man, I love him. That's my little brother," Leong said. "I'd do anything in the world for him. We wanted to win tonight. We wanted to beat him and be big brother, but little brother was victorious tonight. I'm happy for him. I hope he does well every single week, except for this week. I'm a big fan, love him, appreciate him. He's impact my life as well.

"It was an honor to get to coach against him, be around him again and go head to head."

The next Red Raider to enter coaching might already be out of school. Whether it's another former receiver remains to be seen, but Ward feels the Tech grad will be well-prepared.

"Tech has made such an impact on student-athletes wanting to coach," Ward said. "If any one of them wants to coach, just tell them to find me because I love Tech. I bleed red and black — and blue and black. I'm all about getting kids started in coaching because I think this is a way to stay as close to the game as possible."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Former Texas Tech WRs turned coaches Lyle Leong, Eric Ward reflect on mutual impact